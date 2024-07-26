Blonde Wins GLSS Feature at I-96

From Bob Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, MI (July 26, 2024) — Jason Blonde has found success on asphalt this season, but Friday night at I-96 Speedway Blonde scored his first win on the dirt during the 2024 season with the Great Lakes Super Sprints at I-96 Speedway.

Blonde, from Litchfield, Michigan, led all 25-laps in route to the victory.

Blonde and Todd Moule started on the front row for the 25-lap feature. Blonde led in the early stages while Moule and Ruhl were racing for second position. Moule eventually retired with mechanical issues allowing Ruhl to challenge for the lead.

Ruhl got within 0.323 seconds at the finish but could not close any further as Blonde took the win. Ruhl, Keith Sheffer Jr, from seventh starting position, Max Stambaugh from 11th, and Devon Dobie rounded out the top five.

Shaffer was the fastest overall qualifier with a lap of 14.228 seconds. Jac Nickles, Dobie, and Moule won heat race events.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, July 26, 2024

Ti22 Performance Qualifying (99 Laps)

1. 50YR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.228[1]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.287[3]

3. 31-Jac Nickles, 14.426[2]

4. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.521[4]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.560[8]

6. 38-Max Frank, 14.565[6]

7. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 14.594[5]

8. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 14.717[7]

9. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.724[9]

Ti22 Performance Qualifying 2 (99 Laps)

1. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 14.362[2]

2. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.464[7]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.504[1]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.518[3]

5. 27K-Zac Broughman, 14.930[6]

6. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 14.940[5]

7. 84-Levi Poortenga, 15.019[4]

8. 67-Kevin Martens, 15.230[8]

Ti22 Performance Qualifying 3 (99 Laps)

1. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 14.591[4]

2. 66-Chase Dunham, 14.784[1]

3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.796[8]

4. AU26-Todd Moule, 14.842[3]

5. 24V-Levi Voyce, 15.033[5]

6. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 15.145[2]

7. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 15.420[7]

8. 45-Colton Stepke, 15.668[6]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Jac Nickles[2]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson[1]

3. 17-Jared Horstman[3]

4. 50YR-Keith Sheffer Jr[4]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]

6. 38-Max Frank[6]

7. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[7]

8. 49T-Gregg Dalman[9]

9. 10S-Jay Steinebach[8]

Beacon Bridge Markets Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Dobie[1]

2. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]

3. 16-Ryan Ruhl[4]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

5. 22-Aaron Shaffer[6]

6. 27K-Zac Broughman[5]

7. 67-Kevin Martens[8]

8. 84-Levi Poortenga[7]

Jim Coffey Sons Plumbing and Heating Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. AU26-Todd Moule[3]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

3. 10BR-Jason Blonde[4]

4. 24V-Levi Voyce[5]

5. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[7]

6. 20A-Andy Chehowski[6]

7. 45-Colton Stepke[8]

DNS: 66-Chase Dunham

Michigan CAT A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10BR-Jason Blonde[1]

2. 16-Ryan Ruhl[6]

3. 50YR-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[11]

5. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

6. 85-Dustin Daggett[13]

7. 17-Jared Horstman[10]

8. 38-Max Frank[16]

9. 31-Jac Nickles[4]

10. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[19]

11. 49T-Gregg Dalman[22]

12. 10S-Jay Steinebach[24]

13. 27K-Zac Broughman[17]

14. 20A-Andy Chehowski[18]

15. 67-Kevin Martens[20]

16. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9]

17. 24V-Levi Voyce[12]

18. 22-Aaron Shaffer[14]

19. 27-Brad Lamberson[7]

20. AU26-Todd Moule[2]

21. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[15]

22. 45-Colton Stepke[21]

23. 84-Levi Poortenga[23]

24. 7C-Phil Gressman[8]