Oswego Speedway To Host Compass Federal Credit Union’s ‘Compass 500’ Big Wheel Race This Saturday

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 14, 2025) – Compass Federal Credit Union is excited to bring back the ‘Compass 500’ Big Wheel Race as part of the day’s racing action at Oswego Speedway this Saturday, July 19.

The ‘Compass 500’ will see ten of Compass FCU’s Bank at School students take part in the 500-foot race to the speedway’s start/finish line. Students were chosen at random to participate based on their monthly support of the Compass FCU Bank at School program during the school year.

All Oswego City School District and Fulton City School District elementary schools take part in the program.

Running each year from October to May, the Compass Federal Credit Union Bank at School program offers students an opportunity to deposit money into their own account. The program provides real-world, hands-on banking experiences for students at any grade level and helps them to understand the benefits of saving money.

As part of the program, Compass opens a free account for students who choose to participate. On “Bank Days”, students who participate and deposit money into savings are able to choose a prize for the day and are also entered into a chance for a variety of year-end prizes, including a chance inside the Compass Cash Vault and now, an opportunity to take part in the ‘Compass 500.’

Confirmed participants on Saturday include Emmitt Garrett, Brenna Blakely, Rowan Hutchinson, Gabrial Jones, Gideon Sprouse, Remington Towsley, Maya Fay, Grady Goodman, Cameron Gilpin and Gia Durham.

The green flag for the ‘Compass 500’ will take place at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Each participant will use a brand-new big wheel provided by Compass FCU, which they will be able to take home at the end of the night. All participants also receive a family four pack of tickets to the night’s racing, courtesy of Compass FCU.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 8,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

