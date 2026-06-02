All-Star National Pavement Midget Series Set to Kick Off Wednesday

From David Sink

June 1, 2026 – Ovid, Michigan – The All-Star National Pavement Midget Series is set to kick off its inaugural season this Wednesday night June 3 at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan. The series will share the night with the $30,000 to win Race for the Million Presented by Sunbelt Rentals winged sprint car event.

The series was originally set to kick off its season on May 22 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Heavy rains postponed that event until June 25. The series will now attempt to kick off the 2026 season once again.

A star-studded field of over 20 midgets is expected for this event. This event will be the first of eight events for the All-Star National Pavement Midget Series this season. Other tracks the series will visit this season include Anderson Speedway, Plymouth Speedway, and the Indianapolis Speedrome, as well as three visits to Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Current NASCAR Cup regular Christopher Bell headlines an expected roster that represents ten different states. Other drivers expected to compete of note include Dakoda Armstrong, Kaylee Bryson, Nathan Byrd, Michael Lewis, Kyle O’Gara, Kody Swanson, Jake Trainor, and Sammy Swidndell among others.

Swindell is expected to compete in all but one All-Star National Pavement Midget Series events in 2026. The lone event Swindell will miss will be the night he competes in his 50th all-time appearance at the

Knoxville Nationals.

1999 USAC Silver Crown and former NASCAR Cup regular Ryan Newman is also expected to compete. He will be racing alongside his fifteen-year-old daughter Brooklyn. It will be the first time the duo has raced against each other in pavement midgets. The night will be special for Newman himself. He will debut a special themed midget for this event that won’t be unveiled until Tuesday’s practice session.

Pit gates open at 12pm on Wednesday. Spectator gates open at 3pm. Hot laps begin at 3pm with racing set to begin at 5:30pm.

For more info on this event please visit wwwowossospeedway.com

EXPECTED ENTRIES

1 – Jim Anderson

88 – Dakoda Armstrong

20 – Christopher Bell

77 – Kaylee Bryson

88 – Nathan Byrd

53 – Dylan Coutu

24 – Eli Geidel

2 – Nick Hamilton

7 – Basil Hicks

7 – Ayrton Houk

85 – Michael Lewis

88 – Chase Locke

9 – Ben Mikitarian

52 – Brooklyn Newman

61 – Ryan Newman

67 – Kyle O’Gara

1 – Trey Osborne

5 – Haylee Papp

16 – Dezi Pedregon

42 – Lee Pierce

47 – Kody Swanson

1 – Sammy Swindell

29 – Jake Trainor

2 – Billy Wease

97 – Keegan Wease