Huset’s Speedway Primed for Frankman Motor Company Night This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 1, 2026) – Huset’s Speedway officials, racers and fans are hoping the weather is nicer in June than it was in May, when three of the first four events of the season were affected by Mother Nature.

The action this month kicks off on Sunday with Frankman Motor Company Night showcasing all three premier divisions along with a pair of Midwest Sprint Touring Series divisions.

The Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series joins the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers joins the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series. The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will also be competing.

Only the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks has multiple features completed so far this season with Matt Steuerwald and Trevor Tesch scoring victories. Steuerwald and Dustin Gulbrandson are tied atop the championship standings with Craig Hanisch five points back. Garet Deboer, Tim Dann and Mike Chaney are tied for fourth – six points out of the top spot.

Christopher Thram (Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars) and Aydin Lloyd (Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) captured the win during the lone race in each of their divisions. Therefore, both drivers are leading the championship standings.

Sunday also marks the season opener for the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series, which has lost its first two races of the season to wet weather. It is the third scheduled MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers event of the season as the Series also competes this Thursday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., and Friday at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday at Huset’s Speedway.

Adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10) and Trevor Tesch – 1 (May 25)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Frankman Motor Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks, and the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.