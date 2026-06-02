Jackson Motorplex Opening Season Thursday With First Round of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 1, 2026) – Jackson Motorplex ushers in a new season this Thursday with Round 1 of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series.

The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars will be joined by the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, which makes its series debut. Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars are also part of the racing program.

Thursday’s show is the first of four Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series events (also June 25, July 9 and July 23) at Jackson Motorplex before the finale on Aug. 23 at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m., this Thursday.

Adult tickets are $20 and tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

UP NEXT –

Thursday for Round 1 of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.