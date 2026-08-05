Red Hawk Casino Night brings championship racing to Placerville Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Berco Building Materials championship season at Placerville Speedway’s is entering its final stretch, with just three point races remaining, including this Saturday’s Red Hawk Resort + Casino Night.

Since opening in 1965, the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40 minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

The recession special $6 Kings Meats Cheeseburgers continue to be served at the Speedway Café, while ice cold Coors Light, the “Official Beer of Saturday Night Racing” will be on discount pricing from 4-6pm. Live music will be provided by Tamra Godey, while magician/juggler Cody Ebert will also be on hand.

Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox continued an immensely consistent season last weekend, netting his seventh top five finish in the nine Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car events held. Cox continues to maintain a 33-point lead over Auburn’s Andy Forsberg with just three races left. Jake Morgan, Seth Standley and Michael Sellers round out the top five in the standings.

Yuba City’s Rod Oliver is in search of a second straight title with the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models. He goes into Saturday night maintaining a healthy 41-point advantage atop the standings over Tyler Lightfoot.

With the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks it has been all Nick Baldwin. The seven-time track champion claimed his seventh win of the season last week at the Carnett Clash. He is now three races away from an eighth title.

The colorful coupes of the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association round out Saturday’s card. Their most recent appearance saw a wild conclusion to the feature, where Mike Grenert earned a final lap win.

Voted Sacramento’s Best Casino, Red Hawk Resort + Casino boasts magnificent views and a natural setting while providing a first-class gaming experience. Located on a beautiful hilltop less than 20 minutes east of Sacramento on Highway 50, Red Hawk is a gamblers oasis with more than 2,500 slots, a variety of table games and award-winning dining.

Red Hawk is also taking entertainment to a higher level with the Apex at Red Hawk offering 18-lane ultramodern bowling, Virtual Reality Arcade, Golf Simulator, Multi-Level Karting Track, Sports Bar, Apex Grill and more! Prior to the races and afterwards be sure to make Red Hawk your destination for fun!

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Red Hawk Resort + Casino Night will be General Admission this Saturday August 8th, apart from the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-080826

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday August 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Red Hawk Resort + Casino Night

Saturday August 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Half Priced Burger Night presented by Kings Meats

Saturday August 22: Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars | Gold Rush Classic