PLYMOUTH MOTOR SPEEDWAY TO HONOR WARREN AUGUST 6TH

By David Sink

August 5, 2026 – Plymouth Motor Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana is set to host the All-Star National Pavement Midget Series this Thursday night August 6 for the inaugural Bentley Warren Classic. The event will honor New England Super Modified legend and former Indy Car competitor Bentley Warren.

Warren is a two-time Indianapolis 500 starter as well as six-time Oswego Classic champion. Among his many victories and championships include two Little 500 wins and a single World of Outlaws sprint car event in 1978 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, New York in 1978.

Longtime friend and former Hoosier Racing Tire head man Irish Saunders is responsible for putting the event together to honor his longtime friend. Since the announcement, numerous friends of Warren have announced they plan to compete in this event.

Currently there are 24 entries for Thursday’s event. Former NASCAR Cup regulars Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, and Ken Schrader headline the list. Other notables include Nathan Byrd, Michael Lewis, Jadon Rogers, Garrett, Saunders, Eric Saunders, Dezi Pedregon, Haylee Papp, Kyle O’Gara, Thomas Meseraull, and many more.

An autograph session with Warren, the drivers, and other celebrities including Don and Mel Kenyon is planned at 6;30 PM.

This will be the second and final appearance of the series to Plymouth Speedway this season. The last appearance on June 27 drew a huge crowd with good racing in an event that saw Kyle O’Gara emerge as the nights feature winner. Much the same is expected with the return of the series Thursday night.

The racing program will also include Hornets. Gates open at 4:00 PM, practice at 5:00 PM, and racing will begin at 7:15 PM.

For more info, please visit http://www.plymouthmotorspeedway.com or http://www.allstarmidgets.com.