Grueling Ironman 55 Ready to Test World of Outlaws

By Alex Nieten

PEVELY, MO (August 4, 2026) – There may be no Sprint Car race more appropriately named than the Ironman 55.

It’s 55 laps around one of the world’s most demanding dirt tracks, I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park. It’s 55 laps battling the best Sprint Car drivers in the world. It’s 55 laps in the humid summer heat of Pevely, MO. It’s next for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this Friday-Saturday, Aug. 7-8

The race has been testing the sport’s top talent since 2009 and has become one of the most anticipated weekends of the summer. Drivers are ready to fight for $25,000, the iconic dumbbell trophy, and the right to be forever known as an Ironman.

I-55 routinely serves up some of the most exciting Sprint Car action fans can find anywhere. It’s a 1/3 mile that races like a bullring with constant slide jobs, crossovers, and more all over the track. The Greatest Show on Dirt has raced at I-55 81 times, making it the sixth most visited track in Series history.

The time has come to decide the next Ironman.

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Let’s look at the top storylines to watch at I-55:

I AM IRONMAN

The driver who enters the weekend as the defending Ironman 55 champion? That would be Michael “Buddy” Kofoid.

The Penngrove, CA native lined up fifth last year, took the lead with five laps to go, and held on to claim his first I-55 victory and become the 11th different Ironman through 17 runnings. Kofoid will attempt to join Craig Dollansky and Kyle Larson as the third driver to top two in a row this weekend. It’s tough to doubt him considering he and the Roth Motorsports team swept the spring weekend at I-55. That made Kofoid the first driver ever with three consecutive World of Outlaws scores at the 1/3-mile dirt track.

Kofoid is navigating a stellar third season on tour. He’s fresh off tallying his 10th triumph of the season, which is tied for the most. The Roth No. 83 sits third in points, trailing Sheldon Haudenschild by only 14 markers.

RIPPING REPS

Kofoid will be joined by two more former Ironman 55 champions, including one who repped the dumbbell multiple times.

Sheldon Haudenschild delivered one of the most spectacular showings in the sport’s history at the 2019 running. The Wooster, OH native lapped through sixth and won by more than 10 seconds. Two years later, Haudenschild returned to Ironman Victory Lane during a run of four victories in nine visits to I-55. He’ll have the chance to equal Craig Dollansky and Kyle Larson’s record of three dumbbells this week aboard the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18.

Logan Schuchart conquered the Ironman in 2018 and will be aiming to become the fifth different multi-time champion. The Hanover, PA native also added an April I-55 win to his résumé last year with Shark Racing. Schuchart has finished worse than seventh only once in his last 11 tries in Pevely, MO.

HITTING THE GYM

A few competitors who’ve proven they’re capable of conquering I-55 hope to lift the Ironman 55 dumbbell for the first time this weekend.

It’s one of few major events that’s eluded Donny Schatz in his legendary career. He’s been to I-55 Victory Lane on three occasions (2006, 2015, and 2024) with each of those happening during the April visit. The Fargo, ND driver has come remarkably close to Ironman glory with five runner-up results in the 55-lapper.

Carson Macedo boasts four I-55 checkered flags with Jason Johnson Racing, but the Ironman 55 isn’t among them. The Lemoore, CA native captured the Night Before the Ironman twice (2022 and 2025). Macedo’s recent speed at the “Show-Me State” track is impressive with 11 podiums in the last 16 races.

David Gravel continues to hunt his first Ironman 55. The two-time and defending Series champion has two I-55 trophies. The first was the 2016 Night Before the Ironman with CJB Motorsports before topping the Spring Classic opener in 2024 with his current Big Game Motorsports crew.

The 2023 Night Before the Ironman belonged to Spencer Bayston. He’ll return during his debut season with Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing in search of the 55-lap finale.

SHOW-ME STATE STAR

The state of Missouri is ready to welcome home Garet Williamson this weekend.

The Columbia, MO native’s popularity is rising all across the country thanks to a summer surge. After only 10 top 10s in Williamson’s first 24 races (42%) of 2026, he and Fischer Motorsports have reeled off 20 top 10s in their 28 races (71%) since. Among those are seven podiums and near wins at Angell Park Speedway, Wilmot Raceway, and Eldora Speedway’s Kings Royal. He’s handled some tough losses with class and gained plenty of fans as he continues to chase his first World of Outlaws victory.

That first win coming on home turf this weekend would undoubtedly deliver one of the season’s most popular moments. Williamson’s last six starts at I-55 have led to a trio of top 10s, including a drive from 21st to sixth at the Spring Classic opener.

THE NATIONALS AWAIT

The Ironman 55 serves as the final chance for teams to gather steam heading into “The Granddaddy of ‘Em All.”

Once the I-55 weekend wraps up, the annual trek to Iowa will begin as the sport converges on Knoxville Raceway. The 65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s puts Sprint Car immortality on the line next week (Aug. 12-15). It’s the race atop every driver’s bucket list from the first moment they strap in.

Momentum means a ton in Sprint Car racing, and a strong weekend at I-55 can help heading into the biggest week of the year. Kyle Larson proved as much in 2023 and 2024 when he parlayed a pair of Ironman 55 victories into back-to-back Knoxville Nationals titles.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, August 7-8 at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, MO

AROUND THE TURN

Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 12-15 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (46/81 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (6224 PTS)

2. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-180 PTS)

3. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-194 PTS)

4. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-248 PTS)

5. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-302 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-478 PTS)

7. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-564 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-794 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-870 PTS)

10. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-884 PTS)