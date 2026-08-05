36th Knoxville Nationals Provides Packed Lineup of Racing, Crown Jewel Honors

By Matt Skipper

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 4, 2026) — The most coveted event on the American Sprint Car Series schedule is here.

The 36th edition of Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals pres. by Great Southern Bank, takes shape Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 6-8, with more than 100 cars signed up to visit the Iowa 1/2-mile dirt track.

The three-day event will feature two prelim nights to set the grid, then Saturday’s finale has the best drivers competing for 30 laps around the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” for a $20,000-to-win prize and $1,000-to-start.

KNOXVILLE INFO

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Here’s a look at the top storylines:

How It Works – Knoxville tests the best in Sprint Cars with a unique format that spreads out through the three nights, awarding points in every session to accumulate a nightly total.

The field is split between Thursday and Friday for preliminary competition. The Quick Time award winner earns 200 points, with a two-point decrease for each position that follows. The top 50 drivers transfer to Heats while the remainder of the field goes into a non-qualifier race, with the top eight filling the back of the C-Main. 50 points will be awarded to the winner, and a three-point drop-off will follow each spot.

Each of the Heat races will have a six-car invert, as the winner will score 100 points and a three-point distance for positions will apply. The point totals determine where each driver will roll for the A, B, or C Features. The top four finishers in the C will transfer to the B, with the winner taking 92 points. The B-Main will take the top four to the prelim’s Feature, with the night’s overall winner taking 200 points.

At the end of Friday’s program, Saturday’s Feature lineups will be set directly by points, with the first tiebreaker being the finishing position in the prelim Feature. The next tiebreaker will be determined by Qualifying time. Saturday’s E, D, and C Features will only take the top two to the next Feature, while the Last Chance Showdown will lock in four drivers for the championship Feature.

Special First – Kyler Johnson broke through a four-year wait for his first ASCS National Tour victory when he held off the likes of Seth Bergman, Austyn Gossel, and Matt Covington at Viking Speedway.

Along with being a triumphant moment, the victory was a much-needed boost for Johnson and his team. While they’ve had a fast No. 45X Maxim Chassis, mechanical issues have hindered several of their chances to put together a good run.

Heading into Knoxville, Johnson is sitting at the highest he’s ever been in ASCS points (fourth), and will be vying for his first Feature start in both prelim nights and the Saturday finale.

Lemons Into Lemonade – Sam Hafertepe Jr. has faced tough competition throughout the 2026 season as he leads the standings by 23 markers over Matt Covington into the 360 Knoxville Nationals.

The Sunnyvale, TX driver’s resilience showed at Viking when his car shut down during the Heat Race, but solved the issue in time to roll back on track to finish the eight-lap chase. In the night’s Feature, he hit a tractor tire and spun while attempting to pass Matt Covington for fourth, but came back at the end to pass him for fifth and earn the night’s Hard Charger honors.

While Hafertepe owns three prelim night victories (2021-22, 2024), he has yet to win the Saturday finale. He’s finished runner-up in the championship Feature twice (2014 and 2022), but he’s looking to make 2026 the year where he stands atop the car for a $20,000 payday.

Bounty Hunters – A star-studded roster of the best drivers in 410 and 360 Sprint Cars will clash under the lights for three nights, highlighted by former champions, rising threats, and “Hawkeye State” locals searching for their first Nationals victory.

Of the 114 cars that have pre-registered, 10 are former 360 Nationals champions, including Terry McCarl, Brian Brown, Sammy Swindell, Clint Garner, James McFadden, Kerry Madsen, Gio Scelzi, Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney, and Rico Abreu.

Four are ASCS champions – Hafertepe, Seth Bergman, Blake Hahn, and Reutzel.

Ryan Timms and NASCAR champion Kyle Larson are the last two NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals pres. by Casey’s champions and will both be looking for their first 360 Nationals win.

Several Iowa natives will also be chasing their first 360 Nationals win, including the Martin brothers Chris and Cameron of Ankeny, IA, the McCarl brothers Austin and Carson of Altoona, IA, and Tasker Phillips of Pleasantville, IA.

There will also be a stacked list of rookies, with 23 first-timers in the event. Among the rookies are ASCS Rookie of the Year contender Cole Schroeder, Whit Gastineau, Malvern Bank ASCS Midwest Region points leader Jack Thomas, and 2025 ASCS Rookie of the Year Garrett Benson.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 6-8, at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA

AROUND THE CORNER

Saturday, Aug. 22, at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, AR

CURRENT TOP-10 STANDINGS

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (1970pts)

Matt Covington (-23)

Seth Bergman (-57)

Kyler Johnson (-241)

Ryder LaPlante (-390)

Whit Gastineau (-399)

Austyn Gossel (-414)

Brogan Carder (-438)

Terry Easum (-464)

Cole Schroeder (-465)

FEATURE WINNERS (10 Drivers)

3 wins – Sam Hafertepe Jr., Seth Bergman

2 wins – Justin Peck, Tyler Courtney, Matt Covington

1 win – Kyler Johnson, Blake Hahn, Chris Martin, Brady Bacon, Levi Hillier

FEATURE LAPS LED (17 Drivers)

63 laps – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

52 laps – Justin Peck

48 laps – Seth Bergman

33 laps – Matt Covington

31 laps – Kyler Johnson

30 laps – Levi Hillier, Blake Hahn

24 laps – Austyn Gossel

22 laps – Chris Martin

21 laps – Austin McCarl

18 laps – Brady Bacon

16 laps – Cameron Martin

13 laps – Brian Brown

9 laps – Whit Gastineau

7 laps – Cole Macedo

6 laps – Tyler Courtney

3 laps – Sean McClelland

2 laps – Brady Baker

QUICK TIME AWARDS (7 Drivers)

8 awards – Sam Hafertepe Jr

2 awards – Matt Covington, Kyler Johnson

1 award – Seth Bergman, Howard Moore, Chris Martin, Levi Hillier

HEAT RACE WINNERS (26 Drivers)

7 wins – Seth Bergman

6 wins – Matt Covington

4 wins – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

3 wins – Whit Gastineau, Garrett Benson

2 wins – Ryder Laplante, Chris Martin, Justin Peck, Kyler Johnson

1 win – Jordan Mallett, Sean McClelland, Cam Martin, Brady Bacon, Tyler Clem, Emerson Axsom, Brian Brown, Cole Macedo, Garen Linder, Colby Copeland, Nick Parker, Hank Davis, JJ Hickle, Alex Hill, Jeremy Campbell, Blake Hahn, Kade Morton, Alex Sewell, Brady Baker, Howard Moore, Austyn Gossel

DASH STARTS (36 Drivers)

12 starts – Sam Hafertepe Jr

10 starts – Matt Covington

7 starts – Seth Bergman, Kyler Johnson, Whit Gastineau

4 starts – Levi Hillier

3 starts – Chris Martin, Tyler Courtney, Brian Brown, Justin Peck

2 starts – Camerson Martin, Emerson Axsom, Austin McCarl, Brady Bacon, Davie Franek, Garrett Benson, Ryder Laplante, Howard Moore

1 start – Jordan Mallett, Paul Solomon, Brock Zearfoss, Cole Macedo, Tyler Clem, Hank Davis, Nick Parker, Colby Copeland, Garen Linder, JJ Hickle, Alex Hill, Blake Hahn, Alex Sewell, Kade Morton, Jeremy Campbell, Bryant Wiedeman, Brady Baker, Austyn Gossel

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (9 Drivers)

2 wins – Braxton Weger

1 win – DJ Christie, Matt Covington, Tyler Clem, Whit Gastineau, Sterling Cling, Gage Montgomery, Brogan Carder, Bradley Fezard

HARD CHARGER AWARDS (13 Drivers)

3 awards – Whit Gastineau

2 awards – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

1 award – Seth Bergman, Ryder Laplante, Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, DJ Netto, Brogan Carder, Joe B. Miller, Bradley Fezard, Hayden Mabe, Jack Thomas, Kyler Johnson, Casey Wills

PODIUM FINISHES (20 Drivers)

9 podiums – Sam Hafertepe Jr., Matt Covington

5 podiums – Seth Bergman

3 podiums – Justin Peck, Whit Gastineau

2 podiums – Kyler Johnson, Tyler Courtney, Brady Bacon, Austin McCarl, Levi Hillier, Austyn Gossel

1 podium – Cole Macedo, Emerson Axsom, Brock Zearfoss, JJ Hickle, Jordan Mallett, Chris Martin, Blake Hahn, Alex Sewell, Garrett Benson, Christopher Townsend