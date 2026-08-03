Ashton Torgerson Parts Ways with Three Stooges Racing

(August 3, 2026) – Ashton Torgerson announced on Monday that he is no longer driving for Three Stooges Racing on the World of Outlaws tour.

Torgerson and Three Stooges joined forces with three stooges in May after parting ways with Shark Racing, taking over the seat at Three Stooges from Australian driver Scott Bogucki.

Torgerson indicated he does not have anything lined up for the rest of the season and is open to new opportunities. As of press time Three Stooges Racing had not announced a replacement driver for the Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.