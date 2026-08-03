Denney Wins Opening Day Feature at Belle-Claire

BELLEVILLE, IL (August 2, 2026) — Jacob Denney won the midget car feature during the re-opening event for Belle-Claire Speedway. Denny won from the outside of the front row in the first event contested at Belle Claire since 2019. Karter Sarff, Zach Daum, Jake Neuman, and Cullen Hutchinson rounded out the top five.

Belle-Claire Speedway

Belleville, Illnois

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Qualifying:

1. 77-Joe Wirth, 12.064[1]

2. 67-Jacob Denney, 12.134[6]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman, 12.307[3]

4. 97-Gavin Miller, 12.361[12]

5. 4-Kale Drake, 12.367[15]

6. 11-Alex Midkiff, 12.416[5]

7. 1-Zach Daum, 12.464[8]

8. 21K-Karter Sarff, 12.593[17]

9. 7NC-Gage Rucker, 12.624[7]

10. 22-Andy Malpocker, 12.741[10]

11. 40-Cullen Hutchison, 12.880[21]

12. 35-Tyler Robbins, 12.914[9]

13. 8-Kyle Steffens, 12.917[13]

14. 50-Daniel Adler, 12.967[20]

15. 53-Sean Robbins, 13.011[4]

16. 94-Jordan Clary, 13.093[2]

17. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.200[19]

18. 86C-David Camfield Sr, 13.227[14]

19. 91-Cody Beard, 13.311[11]

20. 17C-Devin Camfield, 13.332[16]

21. 0-Johnny Murdock, 14.191[18]

Heat 1 (10 Laps):

1. 1-Zach Daum[2]

2. 22-Andy Malpocker[1]

3. 77-Joe Wirth[4]

4. 97-Gavin Miller[3]

5. 8-Kyle Steffens[5]

6. 91-Cody Beard[7]

7. 94-Jordan Clary[6]

Heat 2 (10 Laps):

1. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]

2. 67-Jacob Denney[4]

3. 40-Cullen Hutchison[1]

4. 4-Kale Drake[3]

5. 50-Daniel Adler[5]

6. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

7. 17C-Devin Camfield[7]

Heat 3 (10 Laps):

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

2. 35-Tyler Robbins[1]

3. 7NC-Gage Rucker[2]

4. 86C-David Camfield Sr[6]

5. 53-Sean Robbins[5]

6. 0-Johnny Murdock[7]

7. 11-Alex Midkiff[3]

Feature 1 (25 Laps):

1. 67-Jacob Denney[2]

2. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]

3. 1-Zach Daum[3]

4. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

5. 40-Cullen Hutchison[11]

6. 4-Kale Drake[7]

7. 11-Alex Midkiff[8]

8. 97-Gavin Miller[5]

9. 22-Andy Malpocker[10]

10. 8-Kyle Steffens[13]

11. 77-Joe Wirth[6]

12. 51B-Joe B Miller[17]

13. 7NC-Gage Rucker[9]

14. 17C-Devin Camfield[20]

15. 53-Sean Robbins[15]

16. 91-Cody Beard[19]

17. 86C-David Camfield Sr[18]

18. 35-Tyler Robbins[12]

19. 50-Daniel Adler[14]

20. 0-Johnny Murdock[21]

21. 4-Jordan Clary