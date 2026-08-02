By the Numbers: Indiana Sprint Week

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(August 2, 2026) — The 39th edition of Indiana Sprint Week is in the history books with Kyle Cummins coming out on top of the point standings after nine nights of competition throughout the Hoosier state.

Here are a few statistical items that were extracted from the 2026 edition:

• Over the nine nights of competition 97 drivers from 17 states and two Australian provinces took part in at least one of the nights of competition.

States represented were Alabama, Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.

Victory and New South Wales were the Australian provinces with representation.

• Of the 97 drivers that competed in at least one Indiana Sprint Week event, only 50 of them managed to make at least one feature event during the nine nights of competition.

• Of those 97 drivers that participated 17 drivers competed in all nine events during Indiana Sprint Week.

That list of drivers that managed to participate every night of competition during Indiana Sprint Week included Brandon Mattox, Briggs Danner, Cale Coons, Chase Stockon, CJ Leary, Hayden Reinbold, Hunter Schuerenberg, Jadon Rogers, Jake Swanson, Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr, Kobe Simpson, Kyle Cummins, Logan Seavey, Mitchel Moles, Robert Ballou, and Troy Carey.

• Of those 17 drivers that participated on every night of Indiana Sprint Week, only 10 of them managed to make all nine feature events.

Danner, Stockon, Leary, Schuerenberg, Rogers, Swanson, Grant, Cummins, Seavey, and Moles were the drivers that successfully completed that task.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Carey traveled to all nine Indiana Sprint Week races and did not make a single feature event.

• Of the 10 drivers that made all the Indiana Sprint Week features Cummins was the only one to do so without having to transfer through the Semi-Feature in any of the nine events.

• Grant with three feature victories, and Cummins with two feature wins were the only repeat winners during the nine nights of competition. Thomas, Bacon, Swanson, and Ballou all scored single feature victories during the nine-race series.