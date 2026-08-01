Grant Wins Feature at Haubstadt; Cummins Wins Indiana Sprint Week Title

HAUBSTADT, IN (August 1, 2026) — Justin Grant charged from seventh starting position to win the final round of NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K&N Filters Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series. The victory was Grant’s fifth victory of the 2026 season.

Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Mitchel Moles, and Kevin Thomas Jr. rounded out the top five.

With his third place finish, Cummins secured the 2026 Indiana Sprint Week title.

NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K&N Filters

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, Indiana

Saturday, August 1, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 12.862[13]

2. 19-Hayden Reinbold, 12.888[20]

3. 92-Chase Stockon, 13.149[11]

4. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 13.239[21]

5. 16-Harley Burns, 13.295[12]

6. 20-Brady Bacon, 13.337[6]

7. 4-Justin Grant, 13.362[19]

8. 55-Eli Wilhelmus, 13.468[22]

9. 14-Jadon Rogers, 13.508[33]

10. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr, 13.565[16]

11. 47-Charles Davis Jr, 13.580[15]

12. 17-Kendall Ruble, 13.594[14]

13. 39-Briggs Danner, 13.629[23]

14. 38-Chet Williams, 13.631[5]

15. 12-Robert Ballou, 13.642[8]

16. 10-Aric Gentry, 13.704[9]

17. 57-Logan Seavey, 13.804[31]

18. 16K-Colin Parker, 13.838[28]

19. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.865[1]

20. 5T-Jake Swanson, 13.871[26]

21. 53-CJ Leary, 13.908[25]

22. 21M-Carson Short, 13.951[7]

23. 14X-Mike Larrison, 13.954[18]

24. 63-Cale Coons, 14.103[4]

25. 28-Brandon Mattox, 14.115[27]

26. 45N-Troy Carey, 14.173[29]

27. 7S-Sam Scott, 14.298[17]

28. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 14.395[2]

29. 2B-Dalton Stevens, 14.481[3]

30. 2J-Steven Pritchett, 14.840[10]

31. 12J-Steve Justis, 15.153[32]

32. 64C-Collin Jackson, 15.809[24]

33. 100-Justin Meneely, 15.926[30]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[6]

2. 16-Harley Burns[5]

3. 14-Jadon Rogers[4]

4. 53-CJ Leary[1]

5. 57-Logan Seavey[2]

6. 39-Briggs Danner[3]

7. 2B-Dalton Stevens[8]

8. 28-Brandon Mattox[7]

9. 100-Justin Meneely[9]

TJ Forged Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 19-Hayden Reinbold[6]

2. 20-Brady Bacon[5]

3. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]

4. 38-Chet Williams[3]

5. 21M-Carson Short[1]

6. 16K-Colin Parker[2]

7. 45N-Troy Carey[7]

8. 2J-Steven Pritchett[8]

KN Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 92-Chase Stockon[6]

2. 14X-Mike Larrison[1]

3. 47-Charles Davis Jr[4]

4. 4-Justin Grant[5]

5. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

6. 7S-Sam Scott[7]

7. 12J-Steve Justis[8]

8. 12-Robert Ballou[3]

Indy Powersports Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins[6]

2. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[5]

3. 10-Aric Gentry[3]

4. 63-Cale Coons[1]

5. 5T-Jake Swanson[2]

6. 17-Kendall Ruble[4]

7. 21K-Kobe Simpson[7]

8. 64C-Collin Jackson[8]

Five Star Bodies Semi-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 39-Briggs Danner[2]

2. 17-Kendall Ruble[1]

3. 2B-Dalton Stevens[7]

4. 16K-Colin Parker[3]

5. 7S-Sam Scott[4]

6. 28-Brandon Mattox[9]

7. 21K-Kobe Simpson[6]

8. 45N-Troy Carey[5]

9. 12J-Steve Justis[8]

10. 2J-Steven Pritchett[10]

11. 100-Justin Meneely[12]

12. 64C-Collin Jackson[11]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant[7]

2. 20-Brady Bacon[1]

3. 3P-Kyle Cummins[3]

4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[6]

5. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[10]

6. 16-Harley Burns[2]

7. 57-Logan Seavey[16]

8. 5T-Jake Swanson[19]

9. 19-Hayden Reinbold[5]

10. 2B-Dalton Stevens[24]

11. 14-Jadon Rogers[9]

12. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[8]

13. 39-Briggs Danner[13]

14. 21M-Carson Short[21]

15. 17-Kendall Ruble[12]

16. 63-Cale Coons[23]

17. 47-Charles Davis Jr[11]

18. 53-CJ Leary[20]

19. 14X-Mike Larrison[22]

20. 10-Aric Gentry[15]

21. 92-Chase Stockon[4]

22. 38-Chet Williams[14]

23. 16K-Colin Parker[17]

24. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[18]