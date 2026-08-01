IRA Rained Out at Plymouth; Adds Date at Outagamie

PLYMOUTH, WI (August 1, 2026) — Persistent rain shows forced Plymouth Dirt Track Officials to cancel Saturday’s double header featuring the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association and the Midwest Sprint Car Association. The event will not be rescheduled.

IRA officials also announced Saturday they have added a date to their 2026 schedule on Friday, September 25th at Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisconsin.

They IRA sprint cars are now off until Saturday, August 22nd when they compete at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin. The MSA Sprint Cars return to action on Sunday, August 2nd at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.