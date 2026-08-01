Family Fireworks Night Rained Out at Eldora

ROSSBURG, OH (August 1, 2026) — Family Fireworks Night featuring the Great Lakes Super Sprints at Eldora Speedway has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Heavy rain showers across the great lakes region forced Eldora officials to pull the plug early on Saturday’s event. The event will not be rescheduled.

All previously purchased advance tickets will be refunded via the original method of purchase. Fans should allow three to five business days for credit card refunds to appear on their statements. No further action is required.

Eldora Speedway returns to competition on Sunday, September 6th, 2026 for the Baltes Classic featuring the American Late Model Iron-Man Series, Modifieds, and Super Stocks while GLSS return to Michigan for two nights Friday, August 7th at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa and Saturday August 8th at Silver Bullet Speedway in Owendale.