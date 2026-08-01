Butler Motor Speedway Rained Out; Kids Night Activities to Be Rescheduled

QUINCY, MI (August 1, 2026) — The winged 410 sprint car program scheduled for Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway was rained out. Heavy rain showers across Michigan forced Butler officials to forego the night’s racing activities in advance. The backpack giveaway and kids night activities will be rescheduled with an announcement about those activities coming later this coming week.

Butler Motor Speedway returns to action on August 8th with the Valvoline Iron Man Late Models visiting Butler, giving the sprint cars the night off. On Saturday, August 15th sprint cars return in a big way with a double header featuring the Winged 410 sprint cars and Great Lakes Super Sprints.