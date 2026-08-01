McCutcheon Wins POWRi 410 Feature at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, KS (July 31, 2026) — Ryder McCutcheon won the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Car Series feature event Friday night at Humboldt Speedway.

Taking advantage of his outside front row starting position McCutcheon darted into the lead and held off ninth starting Joel Myers Jr. by 4.842 seconds for his second feature victory of the 2026 season.

Kyle Bellm, Zach Blurton, and 14th starting Dylan Bloomfield rounded out the top five.

POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Humboldt Speedway

Humboldt, Kansas

Friday, July 31, 2026

Big R Stores Qualifying

1. 74-Xavier Doney, 12.440[3]

2. 2J-Zach Blurton, 12.653[4]

3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 12.713[13]

4. 98P-Miles Paulus, 12.801[17]

5. B8-John Barnard, 12.840[9]

6. 5P-Joel Myers Jr, 12.854[12]

7. 15-Jack Potter, 12.854[2]

8. 2-Chase Porter, 12.945[18]

9. 21D-Kyle Bellm, 12.977[10]

10. 8-Alex Sewell, 13.034[11]

11. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.043[15]

12. 40-Howard Moore, 13.076[16]

13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.094[1]

14. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.158[6]

15. 10G-Steven Shebester, 13.170[14]

16. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 13.212[8]

17. 79-Gage Montgomery, 13.267[7]

18. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.378[19]

19. 12X-Landon Crawley, 13.423[5]

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]

2. 15-Jack Potter[2]

3. 74-Xavier Doney[4]

4. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]

5. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[6]

6. 12X-Landon Crawley[7]

7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]

Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Chase Porter[2]

2. 2J-Zach Blurton[4]

3. 97-Scotty Milan[1]

4. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]

5. B8-John Barnard[3]

6. 79-Gage Montgomery[6]

MVT Services Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 21D-Kyle Bellm[2]

2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]

3. 40-Howard Moore[1]

4. 5P-Joel Myers Jr[3]

5. 10G-Steven Shebester[5]

6. 74N-Natalie Doney[6]

Honest Abe Roofing A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]

2. 5P-Joel Myers Jr[9]

3. 21D-Kyle Bellm[5]

4. 2J-Zach Blurton[1]

5. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[14]

6. 8-Alex Sewell[6]

7. 2-Chase Porter[4]

8. B8-John Barnard[11]

9. 15-Jack Potter[7]

10. 51B-Joe B Miller[13]

11. 12X-Landon Crawley[16]

12. 97-Scotty Milan[10]

13. 98P-Miles Paulus[8]

14. 40-Howard Moore[12]

15. 79-Gage Montgomery[17]

16. 74-Xavier Doney[3]

17. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[18]

18. 10G-Steven Shebester[15]

19. 74N-Natalie Doney[19]