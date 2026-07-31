Jamie Myers Wins OVSCA Feature at Jackson County

JACKSON, OH (July 31, 2026) — Jamie Myers won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Fright night at Jackson County Speedway. The victory was Myers first of the 2026 season. Lance Webb, Wayne McPeek, Bryan Nuckles, and Anthony Gaskins rounded out the top five.

Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Jackson County Speedway

Jackson, Ohio

Friday, July 31, 2026

Qualifying (100 Laps)

1. 4U-Josh Davis, 00.001[9]

2. 4S-Danny Smith, 00.002[3]

3. 4X-Kale Stinison, 00.003[2]

4. 1-Jamie Myers, 00.004[1]

5. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 00.005[10]

6. 31-Jac Nickles, 00.006[6]

7. 08-Brandon Conkel, 00.007[4]

8. 7A-Dave Dickson, 00.008[7]

9. 9-Lance Webb, 00.009[12]

10. 1MC-Wayne McPeek, 00.010[15]

11. SP00K-Anthony Gaskins, 00.011[13]

12. 5M-Eric Martin, 00.012[5]

13. 45T-Bob Tucker, 00.013[16]

14. B51-Billy Morris, 00.014[8]

15. 33S-Shane O’Banion, 00.015[11]

16. 86-Wally McPeek, 00.016[14]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4U-Josh Davis[1]

2. 4X-Kale Stinison[2]

3. 59-Bryan Nuckles[3]

4. 9-Lance Webb[5]

5. 45T-Bob Tucker[7]

6. SP00K-Anthony Gaskins[6]

7. 08-Brandon Conkel[4]

DNS: 33S-Shane O’Banion

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Jac Nickles[3]

2. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[5]

3. 1-Jamie Myers[2]

4. 7A-Dave Dickson[4]

5. 5M-Eric Martin[6]

6. B51-Billy Morris[7]

7. 86-Wally McPeek[8]

8. 4S-Danny Smith[1]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1-Jamie Myers[4]

2. 9-Lance Webb[7]

3. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[1]

4. 59-Bryan Nuckles[6]

5. SP00K-Anthony Gaskins[11]

6. 45T-Bob Tucker[9]

7. 31-Jac Nickles[3]

8. 4U-Josh Davis[5]

9. 86-Wally McPeek[13]

10. 7A-Dave Dickson[8]

11. 5M-Eric Martin[10]

12. 4X-Kale Stinison[2]

13. B51-Billy Morris[12]