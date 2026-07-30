Cummins Passes Bacon For Indiana Sprint Week Victory at Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, IN (July 30, 2026) — In what will be remembered as one of the best races during the 2026 edition of NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K&N Filters Kyle Cummins passed Brady Bacon with two laps to go to win the Don Smith Classic Thursday night at the Terre Haute Action Track.

Cummins took advantage of a restart with four laps to go to perform a slide job on Brady Bacon through turns three and four coming to the white flag to take the lead and held on for his 11th victory of the 2026 season.

Justin Grant and Ballou started on the front row of the 30 lap feature with Grant taking the lead for the first nine circuits with Ballou and Brady Bacon on his back bumper. On lap ten Bacon went from third to first around both Ballou and Grant on lap 10 to take the lead.

By the halfway point Bacon had built up a 1.700 second advantage over Ballou, who moved past Grant for the second position on lap 11.

Ballou started to chip away at Bacon’s lead in slower traffic. That paid dividends for Ballou when Bacon stumbled on the cushion in turn two while navigating slower traffic, allowing Ballou to take the lead on lap 19.

Ballou and Bacon continued to exchange the top position with Ballou holding the spot when the caution flag appeared with eight laps to go when Dalton Stevens slowed with a flat right front tire.

Ballou was able to drive away from the field during the restart while Bacon found himself under pressure from Cummins, who had worked his way up to the third position.

Another caution flag appeared on lap 24 when Mitchel Moles slowed with a packed right rear wheel full of mud. During the restart Bacon took the lead from Ballou. One lap later Cummins took second as Ballou began to slow, ending his strong run in the feature event.

Cummins was able to close in on Bacon and gained enough momentum off turn two with two laps to go to slide past Bacon in turns three and four coming to the white flag. From there Cummins was able to hold a 1.319 second lead at the finish.

Bacon, Kevin Thomas Jr. from 12th starting position, Grant, and Wednesday night’s Indiana Sprint Week feature winner at Paragon Jake Swanson rounded out the top five.

With his victory Cummins now holds a 30 point lead over Grant for the Indiana Sprint Week overall title going into the next to last round on Friday at Bloomington Speedway.

NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week

Don Smith Classic

USAC AMSOIL Natonal Sprint Car Series

Terre Haute Action Track

Terre Haute, Indiana

Thursday, July 30, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 5T-Jake Swanson, 19.463[29]

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 19.630[19]

3. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 19.748[30]

4. 20-Brady Bacon, 19.812[18]

5. 12-Robert Ballou, 19.937[32]

6. 4-Justin Grant, 19.983[5]

7. 92-Chase Stockon, 20.039[25]

8. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr, 20.078[17]

9. 39-Briggs Danner, 20.158[23]

10. 34-Shane Cottle, 20.163[14]

11. 21B-Beau Brandon, 20.178[8]

12. 53-CJ Leary, 20.234[33]

13. 5X-Max Adams, 20.270[15]

14. 14-Jadon Rogers, 20.298[13]

15. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 20.303[21]

16. 2B-Dalton Stevens, 20.303[10]

17. 57-Logan Seavey, 20.309[7]

18. 45N-Troy Carey, 20.320[9]

19. 77S-David Gasper, 20.363[27]

20. 63-Cale Coons, 20.363[20]

21. G5-Gunnar Setser, 20.370[16]

22. 44-Todd Hobson, 20.374[2]

23. 19-Hayden Reinbold, 20.447[3]

24. 6T-Trey Osborne, 20.548[4]

25. 34M-RJ Miller, 20.556[1]

26. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg, 20.574[28]

27. 6-Ricky Lewis, 20.585[31]

28. 47-Charles Davis Jr, 20.686[6]

29. 28-Brandon Mattox, 20.688[24]

30. 21M-Carson Short, 20.713[11]

31. 16K-Colin Parker, 21.232[12]

32. 8-Michael Clark, 21.774[26]

33. AU26-Todd Moule, 59.999[22]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 57-Logan Seavey[2]

2. G5-Gunnar Setser[1]

3. 12-Robert Ballou[5]

4. 39-Briggs Danner[4]

5. 5T-Jake Swanson[6]

6. 5X-Max Adams[3]

7. 28-Brandon Mattox[8]

8. 34M-RJ Miller[7]

9. AU26-Todd Moule

TJ Forged Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[3]

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins[6]

3. 4-Justin Grant[5]

4. 44-Todd Hobson[1]

5. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]

6. 34-Shane Cottle[4]

7. 21M-Carson Short[8]

8. 45N-Troy Carey[2]

KN Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 63-Cale Coons[2]

2. 2B-Dalton Stevens[3]

3. 92-Chase Stockon[5]

4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[6]

5. 19-Hayden Reinbold[1]

6. 6-Ricky Lewis[7]

7. 21B-Beau Brandon[4]

8. 16K-Colin Parker[8]

Indy Powersports Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 77S-David Gasper[2]

2. 20-Brady Bacon[6]

3. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]

4. 53-CJ Leary[4]

5. 6T-Trey Osborne[1]

6. 21K-Kobe Simpson[3]

7. 47-Charles Davis Jr[7]

8. 8-Michael Clark[8]

Five Star Bodies Semi-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 34-Shane Cottle[1]

2. 6-Ricky Lewis[5]

3. 5X-Max Adams[3]

4. 21K-Kobe Simpson[4]

5. 21M-Carson Short[8]

6. 47-Charles Davis Jr[6]

7. 28-Brandon Mattox[7]

8. 21B-Beau Brandon[2]

9. 8-Michael Clark[12]

10. 16K-Colin Parker[11]

11. 45N-Troy Carey[9]

12. 34M-RJ Miller[10]

Don Smith Classic (30 Laps)

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins[5]

2. 20-Brady Bacon[3]

3. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[12]

4. 4-Justin Grant[1]

5. 5T-Jake Swanson[6]

6. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[23]

7. 53-CJ Leary[15]

8. 92-Chase Stockon[11]

9. 14-Jadon Rogers[7]

10. 6-Ricky Lewis[24]

11. 57-Logan Seavey[8]

12. 5X-Max Adams[16]

13. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[4]

14. 63-Cale Coons[10]

15. G5-Gunnar Setser[19]

16. 6T-Trey Osborne[22]

17. 19-Hayden Reinbold[21]

18. 39-Briggs Danner[13]

19. 21K-Kobe Simpson[17]

20. 12-Robert Ballou[2]

21. 44-Todd Hobson[20]

22. 34-Shane Cottle[14]

23. 2B-Dalton Stevens[18]

24. 77S-David Gasper[9]