Landon Brooks Scores 2nd SCCT Win of Season at Cottage Grove

PETERSEN MEDIA

Building off of a very strong weekend in Watsonville, CA with the NARC series, Landon Brooks and the Hamilton Racing team made the trip to Oregon to catch up with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour’s Speedweek, where Brooks had a strong showing that included his second win of the season.

“It was a good week for us dating back to our trip to Watsonville,” Landon Brooks said. “We continued to dial our new car in, and we were really consistent each night we hit the track.”

Meeting up with the series on Monday at the Douglas County Dirt Track, Brooks stayed hot as he timed the Lippert Construction/Tiner Hirst Enterprise/Mozingo Construction backed No. 21L in ninth fastest in time trials, and then went on to win his heat race.

Going from sixth to third in the Dash, Brooks rolled off of the starting grid from the inside of the second row for the 30-lap feature. Settling into fourth when the race went green, Brooks got into a hotly contested three-car battle for third for a few laps that saw him as high as third but also as far back as fifth.

As the race continued, Brooks settled into fourth as he chased after the likes of Braden Chiaramonte and Colby Copeland. Staying inside the Top-5, Brooks capped the night off with a fifth-place finish as Speedweek then shifted to Coos Bay Speedway on Tuesday.

Timing in seventh fastest and running second in heat race action on this night, Brooks lined up seventh in the 30-lap feature event. From his fourth row starting position, the Rio Oso, CA driver was again very good as he could put his car where he needed to move forward.

Racing into the Top-5 once again, Brooks capped things off with another fourth-place run.

Moving to Cottage Grove Speedway on Wednesday night, Brooks had his best showing of the week on the always racy ¼ mile bullring. Running second in his heat race, Brooks earned a spot in the Dash where another third-place finish placed him in the second row of the feature event.

Jumping into second as the race came to life, Brooks paced the leader for the first five laps, before powering into the top spot on the sixth lap. Out in front, Brooks was the class of the field. Leading the final 24 laps, Brooks went on to capture his second win of the season as the team turned their attention to Skagit Speedway.

Following a travel day on Thursday, the team checked in for the 360 Nationals on Friday night. Timing in 11th fastest in his flight, Brooks finished fifth in his heat race and with the event being points based he was forced into the ‘B’ main.

Lining up seventh in the semi, Brooks was able to flex his muscle and power his way into third. Holding the position, he moved into the feature event and took the green flag from the 23rd starting position.

Amidst a very wild feature event, Brooks was able to pass cars at will just as he has been able to do all year. Able to avoid some of the calamity in the first half of the race, lap 17 proved different. While running in 13th, cars got together in front of him and with nowhere to go Brooks made contact and caused extensive damage to his car.

With his night over, his weekend was in jeopardy, but the Hamilton Racing team went to work on Saturday morning and were able to make chassis repairs to allow them to run on Saturday.

Getting a great start in his qualifier, Brooks jumped into a transfer spot. Holding the position, Brooks’ 4th place finish put him in the 40-lap feature and in the 20th starting spot.

A torrid pace by the leaders saw them quickly reach the back of the field as the race went green for the first 24 laps. Unfortunately going a lap down, during that run, Brooks was trapped around the 18th position.

Doing what he could during the second half of the race, Brooks closed his trip out with a 19th place finish in the feature.

“All week long we were really fast, but we still were just a little off in time trials,” Brooks noted. “I know with this car we are trending the right way, and I know we will get where we need to be when we get back racing in a couple of weeks. I also want to thank the Hamilton family and everyone that helps on our car and made this trip possible and ensured we had a proper racecar night in and night out.”

Landon Brooks and Hamilton Racing would like to thank Lippert Construction, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Mozingo Construction, Dan Ewart Sales, Clow Valve, Vinyltech PVC Pipe, Teichert Construction, Advanced Drainage Systems, B Scadden Designs, SIP, North Bay Waterworks, Custom Pipe & Fabrication, Star Pipe Products, Westlake Pipe & Fittings, Eagle Chassis, XYZ Manufacturing, Inc. HRP, Sander Engineering, K1 Racegear, Kevin Sharrah Designs, Petersen Media, Met Tec Titanium, Slade Shocks, Wilwood Disc Brakes, System 1 Pro Ignition, and ZMax for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-32, Wins- 2, Top 5’s- 10, Top 10’s- 19

ON TAP: Landon Brooks and Hamilton Racing will be idle for a few weeks before returning to action when the High Limit Racing Series heads to CA on August 20th.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Landon Brooks and team by following @LCBrooks60 on Twitter/X, 60LandonBrooks on Instagram, HamiltonRacing21L on Instagram, HamiltonRacingg on Twitter/X or by becoming a fan of Hamilton Racing on Facebook.