$4,011 to Win Outlaw Summer Nationals Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | One of the biggest nights of sprint car racing in New York is set to hit the track on Friday night at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY. The Empire Super Sprints will be competing in the annual Outlaw Summer Nationals, an event that will pay $4,011 to the winner.

Also on the card for the night will be the CRSA 305 sprints, competing for a $2,011 top prize. Over the past few seasons, there has been an increased number of drivers competing simultaneously in the 305 and 360 ranks in the northeast, and as such a bonus has been put up – if a driver is to win both the 360 and 305 A-Main on Friday night, they will take home an extra $5,000. That means one drive could potentially leave Dundee with an $11,022 payday.

In one previous Empire Super Sprints A-Main held at Outlaw this season, Jordan Hutton was victorious. He picked up $4,220 with his victory in the Outlaw Spring Nationals back on April 24. Hutton will look to repeat his early season success in Dundee in chase of the bonus money this weekend – he also has won at the track in a 305 (August, 2025).

With the season now in its mid-summer stretch, Jordan Poirier still sits atop the standings with a 36 point lead over Zach Sobotka. Perennial Outlaw Speedway favorite Davie Franek is currently third, with Jordan Thomas and Jason Barney rounding out the top five. While Poirier hopes to make 2026 a fifth-straight championship season, the battle is far from over with 12 A-Mains having been completed thus far, and 12 left to be completed on the schedule.

The Donath Motor Worx Dash will be presented by Lanes Yamaha this Friday. Located just over the hill from the Outlaw Speedway in Watkins Glen, Lanes Yamaha has been a longtime supporter of both the Outlaw Speedway and Empire Super Sprints.

For more information on this weekends event, including gate times, prices and a nightly schedule of events, please visit the Outlaw Speedway website and social media pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages. More information on the CRSA 305 portion of the show can be found on the CRSA social media pages and website.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, July 31 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,011 to Win)

Saturday, August 8 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, August 9 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ONT ($2,000 to Win)