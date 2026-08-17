Photo Gallery: 65th Knoxville Nationals Finale _Front Page News, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Kyle Larson's winner car after the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Donny Schatz. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Donny Schatz. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Donny Schatz after winning the Saturday afternoon feature at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Donny Schatz and crew after winning the Saturday afternoon feature at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Sammy Swindell at speed in his restored TMC Sprint Car during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) Byron Reed, Sammy Swindell, and Chris Santucci after Swindell’s final laps in the TMC car at the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kyle Larson. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kyle Larson (#57) lapping Corey Day (#14) during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kyle Larson. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kyle Larson with son Owen on top of the wing after winning the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kyle Larson after winning the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kyle Larson and team after winning the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) Second place Sheldon Haudenschild, winner Kyle Larson, and third place Kasey Kahne after the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) Second place Sheldon Haudenschild, winner Kyle Larson, and third place Kasey Kahne after the 65th Knoxville Nationals with the Nationals queen and court. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) Second place Sheldon Haudenschild, winner Kyle Larson, and third place Kasey Kahne after the 65th Knoxville Nationals discussing the feature event. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kyle Larson with car owner Paul Silva after winning the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kyle Larson’s winner car after the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kyle Larson in the post race press conference after the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) Second place Sheldon Haudenschild, winner Kyle Larson, and third place Kasey Kahne after the 65th Knoxville Nationals with the Nationals queen and court. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Daryn Pittman (#69K being lapped by Kyle Larson (#57) during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kasey Kahne (#4) racing for second position with Sheldon Haudenschild (#18) during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) racing with Chase Dietz (#23) during the Saturday finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Rico Abreu (#14) racing for position with Tyler Courtney (#7) Saturday during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Tanner Holmes (#13) racing with Brent Marks (#19) Saturday during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Cole Macedo (#2C) racing with Daryn Pittman (#69K) for position Saturday during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Garet Williamson (#23) racing with Daryn Pittman (#69K for position Saturday during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Buddy Kofoid (#83) racing with David Gravel (#2) for position Saturday during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Brent Marks (#19) racing with Tanner Thorson (#88) Saturday during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Brian Brown (#21) racing with Austin McCarl (#88) Saturday during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Rico Abreu (#14) racing with Tanner Holmes (#13) Saturday during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Cole Macedo (#2C) racing with Tanner Holmes (#13) Saturday during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Corey Day (#14) racing with Garet Williamson (#23) Saturday during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kyle Larson (#57) lapping Tanner Thorson (#88) Saturday during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Phooto) Brian Brown (#21) racing with Corey Day (#14) for position Saturday during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Tanner Holmes (#13) racing with Corey Day (#14) for position Saturday during the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jace Park (#28) racing with Tyler Courtney (#7) during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Parker Price-Miller (#71) racing with David Gravel (#2) during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals finale. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Tanner Thorson (#88) and James McFadden (21T) during the finale of the 65th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws