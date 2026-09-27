Armitage Hustles to Victory at Plymouth; Arenz Secures IRA Point Championship

By T.J. Buffenbarger

PLYMOUTH, WI (September 26, 2026) — Will Armitage blasted around the top of the Plymouth Dirt Track in route to the feature victory Saturday during the Wisconsin Sprint Car Championship.

Armitage took the lead at the start and was never seriously challenged for the lead as he blasted around the top side of Plymouth, bouncing off the cushion and the wall.

The first attempt to start the feature event was short lived with multiple cars stacking up in turns three and four including Koby Werkmeister, Dan Barnes, Shelby Boise, and Alex Pokorski. Even though nobody got upside down in the incident, officials opted to put out the red flag to allow the safety crew to clean up the incident without cars idling around the racetrack.

Jake Blackhurst led the field into turn one during the second attempt to start the feature event, but Armitage was able to use his momentum at the top of the racetrack to drive around Blackhurst for the lead on the backstretch.

Meanwhile in turns three and four Logan Julien and Scotty Thiel made contact with Julien spinning to bring out the caution flag. Julien was able to restart at the tail of the field.

Armitage continued to lead during the restart and started to overtake slower cars on lap nine as Scotty Thiel was able get by Kyle Schuett for the second position.

On lap 15 the red flag appeared when Jordan Goldesberry pounded the wall between turns one and two and got upside down. Goldesberry was able to walk away from the incident.

The restart saw Armitage pull away from Thiel, and soon Christopher Thram started to pressure Thiel for the second position. On lap 19 Logan Julien and Jake Blackhurst made contact with Blackhurst ended up backwards in turn two just in front of Arenz, who was racing for the 2026 IRA championship. Scotty Thiel also dropped out of the event after the incident and was unable to continue.

Armitage continued to lead with Thram trying to keep pace, but could not do so as Armitage blasted through slower traffic two and three wide to hold a 3.707 seconds advantage at the finish.

Thram, Paul Nienhiser, Kelby Watt, and Kaleb Johnson rounded out the top five.

Arenz ninth place finish was just enough to win the 2026 IRA point championship by 10 points over Nienhiser. As a consolation Nienhiser was able to best Armitage for rookie of the year honors with the series this year by 25 points. Ninehiser also won the Hopf Farms Bullring Showdown mini-series championship.

In the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series feature event Trinity Uttech was able to hold off veteran driver Tim Cox to win the feature event. With a seventh-place finish, 14 year old Colin Sivia secured the point championship.

Brandon Berth won the Midwest Sprint Car Association feature event, also leading every lap to win that main event. Ben Schmidt had already secured the MSA championship before the season finale at Plymouth.

Wisconsin Sprint Car Championship/Rich Schmidt Memorial

Plymouth Dirt Track

Plymouth, Wisconsin

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Bumper to Bumper/Auto Value Interstate Racing Association

Qualifying

1. 25T-Travis Arenz, 11.318[4]

2. 85J-Logan Julien, 11.361[23]

3. 7A-Will Armitage, 11.445[5]

4. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 11.464[16]

5. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.534[14]

6. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 11.537[11]

7. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 11.547[2]

8. 31-Scotty Thiel, 11.554[18]

9. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 11.571[1]

10. 68-Dave Uttech, 11.597[15]

11. 25-Danny Schlafer, 11.599[6]

12. B8-John Barnard, 11.602[3]

13. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 11.620[8]

14. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 11.640[28]

15. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 11.673[29]

16. 1K-Kelby Watt, 11.682[13]

17. 4-Alex Pokorski, 11.719[20]

18. 3N-Jake Neuman, 11.752[24]

19. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 11.771[22]

20. 4K-Kris Spitz, 11.778[27]

21. 31W-Koby Werkmeister, 11.782[26]

22. 3B-Shelby Bosie, 11.821[7]

23. 17B-Dean Barnes, 11.858[19]

24. P1-Carter Chevalier, 11.876[10]

25. 4S-Jeremy Snow, 11.951[12]

26. 26R-Preston Ruh, 11.978[30]

27. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 12.233[17]

28. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf, 12.239[31]

29. 24-Scott Conger, 12.288[9]

30. 26-Cody Schlafer, 12.296[25]

31. (DQ) 55P-Brady Portschy, 12.091[21]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9K-Kyle Schuett[2]

2. 25T-Travis Arenz[4]

3. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]

4. 1K-Kelby Watt[6]

5. 96-Jake Blackhurst[3]

6. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[7]

7. 3B-Shelby Bosie[8]

8. 4S-Jeremy Snow[9]

9. 55P-Brady Portschy[10]

10. 68-Dave Uttech[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Scotty Thiel[2]

2. 85J-Logan Julien[4]

3. 25-Danny Schlafer[1]

4. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]

5. 2W-Scott Neitzel[5]

6. 4-Alex Pokorski[6]

7. 4K-Kris Spitz[7]

8. 17B-Dean Barnes[8]

9. 26R-Preston Ruh[9]

10. 24-Scott Conger[10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Kaleb Johnson[2]

2. 7A-Will Armitage[4]

3. 87A-Austin Hartmann[3]

4. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]

5. B8-John Barnard[1]

6. 09-Clayton Rossmann[5]

7. P1-Carter Chevalier[8]

8. 43-Jereme Schroeder[9]

9. 26-Cody Schlafer[10]

10. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf[11]

11. 31W-Koby Werkmeister[7]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 96-Jake Blackhurst[2]

2. 9K-Kyle Schuett[4]

3. 31-Scotty Thiel[5]

4. 25T-Travis Arenz[3]

5. 87A-Austin Hartmann[1]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 7A-Will Armitage[1]

2. 22-Kaleb Johnson[2]

3. 85J-Logan Julien[4]

4. 24T-Christopher Thram[5]

5. 25-Danny Schlafer[3]

B-Main

1. P1-Carter Chevalier[4]

2. 4K-Kris Spitz[1]

3. 17B-Dean Barnes[5]

4. 31W-Koby Werkmeister[2]

5. 3B-Shelby Bosie[3]

6. 55P-Brady Portschy[9]

7. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf[11]

8. 26R-Preston Ruh[8]

9. 26-Cody Schlafer[10]

10. 4S-Jeremy Snow[6]

11. 24-Scott Conger[12]

12. 43-Jereme Schroeder[7]

DNS: 68-Dave Uttech

A-Main

1. 7A-Will Armitage[2]

2. 24T-Christopher Thram[8]

3. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[11]

4. 1K-Kelby Watt[12]

5. 22-Kaleb Johnson[4]

6. B8-John Barnard[14]

7. 9K-Kyle Schuett[3]

8. 87A-Austin Hartmann[9]

9. 25T-Travis Arenz[7]

10. 85J-Logan Julien[6]

11. 25-Danny Schlafer[10]

12. 2W-Scott Neitzel[15]

13. 3N-Jake Neuman[13]

14. 09-Clayton Rossmann[16]

15. 55P-Brady Portschy[24]

16. P1-Carter Chevalier[19]

17. 4K-Kris Spitz[20]

18. 4-Alex Pokorski[17]

19. 31-Scotty Thiel[5]

20. 96-Jake Blackhurst[1]

21. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[18]

22. 3B-Shelby Bosie[23]

23. 17B-Dean Barnes[21]

24. 31W-Koby Werkmeister[22]

Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Non Qualifier #Heat Race #(8 Laps)

1. 22-Greg Alt[1]

2. 41-Dennis Spitz[2]

3. 26-Preston Ruh[4]

4. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[5]

5. 17-Bryce Andrews[8]

6. 2J-Christian Janssen[3]

7. 14J-Joseph Hintz[7]

DNS: 25T-Travis Arenz

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 7-Trinity Uttech[3]

2. 14-Tim Cox[5]

3. 7D-Josh Davidson[1]

4. 38-Allen Hafford[8]

5. 0-John Fahl[9]

6. 24-Eric Wilke[7]

7. 11-Colin Sivia[10]

8. 4G-George Gaertner III[4]

9. 26-Preston Ruh[13]

10. 2J-Christian Janssen[16]

11. 29J-Ralph Johnson[6]

12. 14J-Joseph Hintz[17]

13. 41-Dennis Spitz[12]

14. 22-Greg Alt[11]

15. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[14]

16. 99J-Seth Johnson[2]

17. 17-Bryce Andrews[15]

DNS: 25T-Travis Arenz

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Qualifying Flight A

1. 67-Josh Walter, 12.363[3]

2. 3BK-Billy Kreutz, 12.388[4]

3. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach, 12.592[8]

4. 3-Justin Erickson, 12.791[7]

5. 68P-Frank Perko, 12.814[5]

6. 34T-Tom Becker, 13.686[6]

7. 44H-Hayden Johnson, 13.686[2]

8. 87R-Josh Rehberg, 13.686[1]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 22B-Brandon Berth, 12.580[3]

2. 5-Chad Stouthamer, 12.626[1]

3. 51-Chris Larson, 12.760[2]

4. 69S-TJ Smith, 12.771[5]

5. 14J-Joseph Hintz, 12.796[8]

6. 24X-Eric Wilke, 12.820[7]

7. 69-Bill Taylor, 12.950[4]

8. 17-Jordan Funderburk, 13.132[6]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 35-Ben Schmidt, 12.586[7]

2. 59-Ethon Stear, 12.644[2]

3. 19-Ion Stear, 12.656[3]

4. 63K-Kevin Karnitz, 12.692[1]

5. 54-Randy Post, 12.855[4]

6. 30-Nathan Skelton, 13.124[5]

7. 55S-Ryan Sawusch, 13.628[8]

8. 21T-Mitchell Reich, 13.707[6]

Qualifying Flight D

1. 68T-Tyler Davis, 12.575[2]

2. 20W-Weston Finke, 12.667[1]

3. 46-Steven Ruh, 12.897[6]

4. 2-Christopher Clayton, 12.908[5]

5. 0-Kevin Seidler, 12.913[3]

6. 11-Tony Wondra, 12.954[7]

7. 11W-Preston Bokath, 14.821[8]

8. 15-Carter Chevalier, 14.821[4]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[3]

2. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[2]

3. 68P-Frank Perko[4]

4. 34T-Tom Becker[5]

5. 3-Justin Erickson[1]

DNS: 67-Josh Walter

DNS: 44H-Hayden Johnson

DNS: 87R-Josh Rehberg

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Chris Larson[2]

2. 22B-Brandon Berth[4]

3. 14J-Joseph Hintz[5]

4. 5-Chad Stouthamer[3]

5. 69S-TJ Smith[1]

6. 69-Bill Taylor[7]

7. 24X-Eric Wilke[6]

8. 17-Jordan Funderburk[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[1]

2. 59-Ethon Stear[3]

3. 35-Ben Schmidt[4]

4. 30-Nathan Skelton[6]

5. 19-Ion Stear[2]

6. 54-Randy Post[5]

7. 55S-Ryan Sawusch[7]

8. 21T-Mitchell Reich[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 68T-Tyler Davis[4]

2. 2-Christopher Clayton[1]

3. 46-Steven Ruh[2]

4. 20W-Weston Finke[3]

5. 11-Tony Wondra[6]

6. 0-Kevin Seidler[5]

7. 11W-Preston Bokath[8]

DNS: 15-Carter Chevalier

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 69-Bill Taylor[2]

2. 67-Josh Walter[11]

3. 19-Ion Stear[5]

4. 20W-Weston Finke[1]

5. 69S-TJ Smith[7]

6. 54-Randy Post[3]

7. 17-Jordan Funderburk[9]

8. 0-Kevin Seidler[4]

9. 21T-Mitchell Reich[10]

10. 11W-Preston Bokath[12]

11. 55S-Ryan Sawusch[6]

12. 24X-Eric Wilke[8]

DNS: 3-Justin Erickson

DNS: 15-Carter Chevalier

DNS: 44H-Hayden Johnson

DNS: 87R-Josh Rehberg

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 22B-Brandon Berth[1]

2. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[3]

3. 14J-Joseph Hintz[7]

4. 2-Christopher Clayton[11]

5. 67-Josh Walter[17]

6. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[5]

7. 35-Ben Schmidt[9]

8. 68T-Tyler Davis[4]

9. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[8]

10. 46-Steven Ruh[13]

11. 11-Tony Wondra[14]

12. 59-Ethon Stear[6]

13. 5-Chad Stouthamer[15]

14. 51-Chris Larson[2]

15. 69-Bill Taylor[16]

16. 69S-TJ Smith[20]

17. 19-Ion Stear[18]

18. 30-Nathan Skelton[12]

19. 68P-Frank Perko[10]

20. 54-Randy Post[21]

21. 34T-Tom Becker[22]

22. 20W-Weston Finke[19]