Thram Wins IRA Feature at Outagamie; Arenz Takes Point Lead

OUTAGAMIE, WI (September 25, 2026) – Christopher Thram won the Bumper to Bumper/Auto Value Interstate Racing Association feature Friday night at Outagamie Speedway.

Thram, from Sanborn, Minnesota, led all 30 laps in route to the feature victory. Scott Thiel, Scotty Neitzel, Logan Lulian, and Jake Blackhurst rounded out the top five.

Paul Nienhiser, who led the IRA point standings going into the Outagamie event finished 22nd, which allowed sixth place finisher Travis Arenz to take the point lead by 27 markers over Nienhiser going into the final event of the season Saturday night at the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin.

BUmper to Bumper/Auto Value Interstate Racing Association

Outagamie Speedway

Outagamie, Wisconsin

Friday, September 25, 2026

Qualifying

1. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.529[18]

2. 25T-Travis Arenz, 11.701[3]

3. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 11.714[9]

4. 8-Will Gerrits, 11.765[4]

5. 1K-Kelby Watt, 11.832[7]

6. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 11.832[1]

7. 4-Alex Pokorski, 11.839[20]

8. 85J-Logan Julien, 11.845[27]

9. 31-Scotty Thiel, 11.860[13]

10. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 11.962[11]

11. 31W-Koby Werkmeister, 12.058[19]

12. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 12.103[25]

13. 26-Cody Schlafer, 12.125[5]

14. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 12.133[8]

15. 25-Danny Schlafer, 12.168[16]

16. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 12.184[26]

17. 4K-Kris Spitz, 12.200[14]

18. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 12.216[2]

19. 26R-Preston Ruh, 12.252[22]

20. 47-Todd King, 12.259[24]

21. 4S-Jeremy Snow, 12.282[12]

22. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.288[10]

23. P1-Carter Chevalier, 12.302[23]

24. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 12.307[15]

25. 24-Scott Conger, 12.609[21]

26. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 12.667[17]

27. 17B-Dean Barnes, 19.607[28]

28. 7A-Will Armitage[6]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24T-Christopher Thram[4]

2. 4-Alex Pokorski[2]

3. 87A-Austin Hartmann[6]

4. 8-Will Gerrits[3]

5. 26R-Preston Ruh[7]

6. 26-Cody Schlafer[5]

7. 24-Scott Conger[9]

8. 68-Dave Uttech[8]

9. 22-Kaleb Johnson[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 85J-Logan Julien[2]

2. 31W-Koby Werkmeister[1]

3. 25T-Travis Arenz[4]

4. 9K-Kyle Schuett[5]

5. 47-Todd King[7]

6. 4K-Kris Spitz[6]

7. 43-Jereme Schroeder[9]

8. 1K-Kelby Watt[3]

9. P1-Carter Chevalier[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[1]

2. 31-Scotty Thiel[2]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

4. 96-Jake Blackhurst[4]

5. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]

6. 09-Clayton Rossmann[8]

7. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[6]

8. 7A-Will Armitage[10]

9. 17B-Dean Barnes[9]

10. 4S-Jeremy Snow[7]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]

2. 96-Jake Blackhurst[3]

3. 31-Scotty Thiel[2]

4. 25T-Travis Arenz[4]

5. 85J-Logan Julien[5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[1]

2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[2]

3. 8-Will Gerrits[4]

4. 31W-Koby Werkmeister[5]

5. 4-Alex Pokorski[3]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[3]

2. 22-Kaleb Johnson[2]

3. 7A-Will Armitage[10]

4. 1K-Kelby Watt[1]

5. 24-Scott Conger[4]

6. 17B-Dean Barnes[8]

7. 4S-Jeremy Snow[9]

8. 43-Jereme Schroeder[5]

9. 68-Dave Uttech[6]

10. P1-Carter Chevalier[7]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]

2. 31-Scotty Thiel[5]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

4. 85J-Logan Julien[9]

5. 96-Jake Blackhurst[3]

6. 25T-Travis Arenz[7]

7. 1K-Kelby Watt[22]

8. 8-Will Gerrits[6]

9. 47-Todd King[15]

10. 22-Kaleb Johnson[20]

11. 7A-Will Armitage[21]

12. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[19]

13. 4-Alex Pokorski[10]

14. 9K-Kyle Schuett[12]

15. 87A-Austin Hartmann[11]

16. 4K-Kris Spitz[17]

17. 17B-Dean Barnes[24]

18. 09-Clayton Rossmann[18]

19. 26R-Preston Ruh[14]

20. 26-Cody Schlafer[16]

21. 24-Scott Conger[23]

22. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[4]

23. 31W-Koby Werkmeister[8]

24. 25-Danny Schlafer[13]