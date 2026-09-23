Starks Secures 410 Skagit Speedway Championship With Top Five During Season Finale

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BURLINGTON, Wash. (Sept. 22, 2026) – Trey Starks captured his fifth consecutive 410ci winged sprint car track championship at Skagit Speedway last Saturday.

He’s won the owner’s championship all five years and the driver’s title every season except in 2024. This time, his 238-point margin of victory was the most for any driver in any division at the track since 2015.

Starks led the division with five wins, 12 top fives and 12 top 10s in 16 main events this season.

“I feel like we had similar speed as last year, but flipped results,” he said. “Last year, we won some big races, but lacked in some local wins. This year, we capitalized on the local wins, but missed out on the big events. We had DNFs on the final night of both the big 410 shows. If things go different we had potentially my best season. That speaks to the speed we have and the program we have going.”

Starks ran strong throughout the program last Saturday during his final start of the season at Skagit Speedway, qualifying second quickest before advancing one position to place third in a heat race and fifth in the main event.

“Nobody touched the top all night and when we went out for the feature the top was ripe for the taking and everybody was running up there,” he said. “We had a decent qualifying effort and ran third in the heat race. We pulled the six on the feature redraw. I knew it’d be tough because the top guys that run at Skagit are good. We got into fourth in the first handful of laps and had a couple of restarts when I was working on third. I tried the bottom lane a couple of laps until the top starting getting wound up and you had to move up. I was trying to get set up to challenge for third. One time off of turn four I plugged myself into the cushion too hard and got into the wall. That allowed Robbie (Price) to get by us. I got back in line and tried to study the track to see if there was another option. I ran side by side with Robbie the last three or four laps, but couldn’t get that edge to get past him. All in all, it was a solid night to cap the season championship.”

Starks plans to wrap up the season Oct. 29-31 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., during the Trophy Cup.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 19 – Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 5 (6).

SEASON STATS –

32 races, 13 wins, 24 top fives, 27 top 10s, 28 top 15s, 29 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Oct. 29-31 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., for the Trophy Cup

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts