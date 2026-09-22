$4,011 to Win Outlaw Fall Nationals Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | As the 2026 season winds down, there are just two points-paying events left on the Empire Super Sprints calendar. The first one comes this Friday at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY for the annual Outlaw Fall Nationals.

Paying $4,011 to win and $300, the Outlaw Fall Nationals is always one of the biggest shows of the season. In two previous visits to the Dundee oval in 2026, Davie Franek (July) and Jordan Hutton (April) came out victorious. It was Hutton’s first 360 sprint car win, and Franek’s fourth ESS win at Outlaw.

The night will see additional support from Grimes Dairy Equipment, who will be the presenting sponsor of the Donath Motor Worx dash on Friday.

For the first time in recent memory, Jordan Poirier is not a the top of the point standings as the tour heads into its final stretch of the season. Zach Sobotka currently holds a 82 point lead over Poirier, wile Davie Franek is in third just 31 points behind Poirier. 2026 Transport Benoit Lafleur Canada Tour champion Jordan Thomas is fourth in the overall standings, while Matt Tanner rounds out the top five.

Of the top three drivers, neither Sobotka or Poirier have a 360 sprint car win at Outlaw, though Sobotka has a fifth and fourth in two tries this season, and Poirier has a second and third place finish in as many attempts. With Franek being a multi-time winner at the track, the race at the top of the standings will be wide open as each driver has proven they can run up front here.

Pit gates are set to open at 4pm Friday, with grandstands opening at 5:30pm and action getting underway at 6:45pm. General admission is set at $25, with kids 12 and under free. Pit admission will be $48. A nightly schedule of events will be available on the Empire Super Sprints social media pages prior to action on Friday.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, September 25 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,011 to Win Outlaw Fall Nationals)

Friday, October 2 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win Outlaw 200 Weekend)

Friday, October 16 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Hoag Memorial – No Points)