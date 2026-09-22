Brown sets aim on Eldora’s 4-Crown

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (September 21, 2026) – It was a tough weekend in the Show-Me State for “Blackjack” Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing, and despite failing to qualify for Lucas Oil Speedway’s Hockett/McMillin Memorial, the Higginsville, Missouri, ace is already eager to up the ante, set to rejoin High Limit Racing in Eldora Speedway’s 4-Crown Nationals on September 25-26.

Brown, the ace of his own Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Wilkerson Crane Rental, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mountain Dew, Ditzfeld Transfer, Ditzfeld Container Service, No. 21 sprint car, will roll into the “World’s Greatest Dirt Track” with high hopes and major goals, ready to kick-start his Fall campaign by finishing big against some of the best in the country.

“Just a tough weekend at Lucas Oil, obviously. It has never been one of my better tracks…struggled to get qualifying each night which put us behind the eight ball. It was really tough to recover after that. But that’s the good thing about racing, if you have a tough weekend like that, you can always bounce back and do better the next time out,” Brown said. “Excited to get back to Eldora Speedway. The team is in really good spirits and we’ll do what we can to get the ’21’ back up front where it belongs.”

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2026 campaign with Eldora Speedway’s 4-Crown Nationals on September 25-26.

2026 BBR STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 13

Top-Tens: 20

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

X: www.twitter.com/brianbrown21

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: www.brianbrownracing.com

Merchandise: www.shopbrianbrownracing.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Watch Knoxville Raceway weekly at www.dirtvision.com

Watch High Limit Sprint Car Series at www.floracing.com

SPECIAL THANKS:

Brian Brown Racing would like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Wilkerson Crane Rental, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mountain Dew, Ditzfeld Transfer, Ditzfeld Container Service, NEFT Vodka, Weld Wheels, Lies Trash Service, MC Power, Housby, MyRacePass, Maxim Chassis, J.D. Welding & Machine, Waldinger, Smiley’s Racing Products, Nicky B’s TrucK and RV Collision, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Bryant Paver Motorsports, Clem’s Helmets, Factory Kahne Shocks, Cometic Gaskets, C&M Lawn & Landscape, Walker Performance Filtration, System One, Flying A Coaches and Trailers, Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, AL Driveline, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Rod End Supply, Winter’s Performance Products, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra-Lite Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, Outerwears, MPD, All Star Performance, Heartland VP, System 1 Ignition, Classic Ink USA Screenprinting, Stehman Motorsports, Kat Excavation, and Garrett Racing Engines for their continued support.

ABOUT CASEY’S:

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

ABOUT FACTORY MOTOR PARTS:

Founded in 1945, Factory Motor Parts is a multi-generational, family-owned company supplying premium, name-brand automotive parts, premium private label products, and value-added services to professional service providers, fleets, dealerships, and retailers. With an extensive distribution network and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Factory Motor Parts delivers the quality, availability, and expertise today’s automotive professionals depend on. For more information, visit FactoryMotorParts.com.

ABOUT FVP:

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed 200+ total feature victories, as well as six track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com.