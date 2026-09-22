Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Concludes at Wednesday’s Driven2SaveLives Midweek Mayhem at Kokomo!

From High Limit Racing

The Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing series returns to Kokomo Speedway for the Driven2SaveLives Midweek Mayhem event on Wednesday, September 23.

The 2026 Roto-Rooter Midweek Series finale will crown a midweek champion and pay the championship team a $25,000 bonus.

The Myerstown Missile, Brent Marks, leads the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series standings by just 17 points over Texas Aaron Reutzel.

Reutzel won the Driven2SaveLives Bryan Clauson Hero Classic at Kokomo Speedway in May.

Reserved, adult and children general admission tickets, as well as pit passes, are available for pre-purchase online. As a reminder, only fans who pre-purchase tickets are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll each night.

If you can’t join Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing at the track, watch live on FloRacing and on FS1.

Know Before You Go to Driven2SaveLives Midweek Mayhem (all times Eastern):

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

Live FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm

Live FS1 Broadcast Begins: 7:30pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Racing Begins: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the final race each night.