Diamond Series And 358 Sprint Track Titles To Be Decided Friday At Williams Grove

By Alex Nieten

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars in the VP Fuels National Open Tune Up coming up this Friday night, September 25 at 7:30 pm.

The tune up show for the sprint cars will pay $6,000 to win and will be the finale of the Hoosier Diamond Series for 2026, thus crowning the series champion.

And heading into the final Diamond Series event there is now a tie at the top of the Diamond Series standings.

After his second oval win of the year on Friday night, York’s Chase Dietz tied himself with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. for the series title.

And Danny Dietrich is just 30 points back of both men.

The race will also be another event in the overall 2026 PA Posse 410 Sprint Series.

Friday’s races will also include the season finale for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

Derek Locke will enter the race while trying to hold on and record a fourth career oval track title despite Austin Reed and Cody Fletcher sticking close in the standings.

Both drivers are within 50 markers of leader Locke.

For the 410 sprints, the tune up will include time trials, heats and a dash to set the feature starting lineup.

The fastest driver in time trials will earn $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time award winner.

Coming up at the track on October 2 and 3 will be the 64th annual J & S Classics National Open for World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse sprint cars.

Friday’s main event will go 25 laps in distance while the Open itself on Saturday will pay the winner $75,000 for 40 laps of work.

VP Racing Fuel is the official race fuel of Williams Grove Speedway.

Adult general admission for September 25 is $30 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.