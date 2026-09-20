Colin Mackey Collects First Career Sprint Car Win at Skagit

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, WA (September 19, 2026) — Season Championship Night Two at Skagit Speedway saw fireworks in the sky and on the track, as Colin Mackey came away with his first Hill’s Meat Company 410 Sprint Car win on Washington Trust Bank night at Skagit Speedway.

On the final night of the year for the Hill’s Meat Company Sprint Cars, Colin Mackey won in one of the closest main event finishes of the past two decades. Mackey’s first victory came after leading all thirty laps of the feature, fending off a Tyler Thompson slidejob on the final lap, drag racing him out of turn four and beating him to the checkered flag by .047 seconds to take the victory. Trey Starks sewed up the season title with a fifth place run. Joining Mackey and Thompson on the podium was Justin Youngquist. Robbie Price was the fastest qualifier. Youngquist and Mackey won the heat races.

Jeff Westergard punctuated his season championship in the Sportsman Sprints. Westergard took the lead from eventual runner up Jailynn Serrano on lap 28 and raced the rest of the way to the feature win ahead of Serrano and Derek Holmwood. Ryan Orchard set fast time in time trials. Heat race wins went to Westergard, Seth Hespe and Macie Logsdon.

Championship drama was the name of the game in The Skagit Casino Resort IMCA Modifieds. As the group prepared for next week’s Survive the 55, three drivers came into the night hunting the season championship – Cole Logan, Rory Smith and Tyson Blood. Logan needed a 6th place or better finish to lock in the title, but early in the race he got into a three car pileup that sent him to the pits for the repairs. This opened the door for Smith and Blood who were racing up the field and had already made it into the top five when Logan had to pit. Cole would make it back out and restart 14th while Rick Smith and Ben Gunderson battled for the lead. Rick led the first seven laps before Gunderson got by, giving him the top spot on lap 8. Ben would race the rest of the way to take his second main event win in a row. Behind him, Rory worked his way into second place and Blood up to third, putting pressure on Logan to make it back through the field. A mid race collision caught Logan and would send him backwards a second time around halfway, but Logan bore down and re-passed his way through the field with a wounded race car, driving up to 5th place by the checkered flag, securing his first Skagit Speedway title. Heat race winners on the night were Tyson Blood and Rick Smith.

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 21P-Robbie Price, 11.407[1]

2. 55-Trey Starks, 11.468[3]

3. 77A-Levi Klatt, 11.473[11]

4. 11DB-Colin Mackey, 11.489[14]

5. 95-Justin Youngquist, 11.551[7]

6. 10-Tyler Thompson, 11.560[9]

7. 26-Levi Hillier, 11.564[2]

8. 18-Jason Solwold, 11.622[6]

9. 1C-Colton Heath, 11.631[12]

10. 5-Cole Danell, 11.701[10]

11. 29K-Levi Kuntz, 11.754[13]

12. 51X-Dallas Melby, 12.152[4]

13. 95R-Dan Reynold, 12.220[5]

14. 51-Dustin Gehring, 12.372[15]

15. (DQ) 66-Tanner Holm, 13.470[8]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Justin Youngquist[2]

2. 26-Levi Hillier[3]

3. 21P-Robbie Price[4]

4. 77A-Levi Klatt[1]

5. 29K-Levi Kuntz[6]

6. 1C-Colton Heath[5]

7. 66-Tanner Holm[8]

8. 95R-Dan Reynold[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11DB-Colin Mackey[1]

2. 10-Tyler Thompson[2]

3. 55-Trey Starks[4]

4. 18-Jason Solwold[3]

5. 5-Cole Danell[5]

6. 51X-Dallas Melby[6]

7. 51-Dustin Gehring[7]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 11DB-Colin Mackey[1]

2. 10-Tyler Thompson[2]

3. 95-Justin Youngquist[4]

4. 21P-Robbie Price[5]

5. 55-Trey Starks[6]

6. 26-Levi Hillier[3]

7. 1C-Colton Heath[11]

8. 29K-Levi Kuntz[9]

9. 77A-Levi Klatt[7]

10. 51X-Dallas Melby[12]

11. 66-Tanner Holm[13]

12. 5-Cole Danell[10]

13. 51-Dustin Gehring[14]

14. 95R-Dan Reynold[15]

15. 18-Jason Solwold[8]

Sportsman Sprints

Qualifying

1. 32R-Ryan Orchard, 12.635[15]

2. 44J-Jailynn Serrano, 12.653[23]

3. 21Z-Keira Erickson, 12.728[9]

4. 92-Seth Hespe, 12.747[11]

5. 70-Macie Logsdon, 12.764[13]

6. 66-Jeff Westergard, 12.832[3]

7. 604-Derek Holmwood, 12.841[22]

8. 24-Jared Peterson, 12.843[20]

9. 22J-Jesson Jacobson, 12.879[17]

10. 36-Tanner Merritt, 12.924[14]

11. 09-Piper Harless, 12.933[18]

12. 99D-David Greene, 12.993[7]

13. 8-Tom Weiss, 13.013[2]

14. 6-Brett McGhie, 13.058[8]

15. 40-Cruz Kentch, 13.064[24]

16. 62-Lawrance Kirkham, 13.079[12]

17. 17-Kyle Hanson, 13.103[16]

18. 7-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr, 13.118[21]

19. 4-Allison Johnson, 13.123[4]

20. 45-Jaxson Stratton, 13.164[5]

21. 57T-Tony Bundy, 13.171[19]

22. 7R-Ron Stratton, 13.302[6]

23. 76R-Cole Butenschoen, 13.393[10]

24. 23-Josh Hoyt, 13.465[25]

25. (DQ) 27-Garrel Powers, 13.776[1]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 92-Seth Hespe[1]

2. 604-Derek Holmwood[2]

3. 32R-Ryan Orchard[4]

4. 62-Lawrance Kirkham[6]

5. 36-Tanner Merritt[3]

6. 4-Allison Johnson[7]

7. 8-Tom Weiss[5]

8. 7R-Ron Stratton[8]

9. 23-Josh Hoyt[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 70-Macie Logsdon[1]

2. 24-Jared Peterson[2]

3. 44J-Jailynn Serrano[4]

4. 6-Brett McGhie[5]

5. 17-Kyle Hanson[6]

6. 45-Jaxson Stratton[7]

7. 76R-Cole Butenschoen[8]

8. 09-Piper Harless[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 66-Jeff Westergard[1]

2. 22J-Jesson Jacobson[2]

3. 21Z-Keira Erickson[4]

4. 99D-David Greene[3]

5. 40-Cruz Kentch[5]

6. 57T-Tony Bundy[7]

7. 27-Garrel Powers[8]

8. 7-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[6]

B-Main

1. 4-Allison Johnson[1]

2. 45-Jaxson Stratton[2]

3. 09-Piper Harless[8]

4. 8-Tom Weiss[4]

5. 57T-Tony Bundy[3]

6. 27-Garrel Powers[6]

7. 7R-Ron Stratton[7]

8. 23-Josh Hoyt[10]

9. 7-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[9]

10. 76R-Cole Butenschoen[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 66-Jeff Westergard[4]

2. 44J-Jailynn Serrano[1]

3. 604-Derek Holmwood[7]

4. 32R-Ryan Orchard[2]

5. 70-Macie Logsdon[5]

6. 21Z-Keira Erickson[6]

7. 24-Jared Peterson[8]

8. 92-Seth Hespe[3]

9. 62-Lawrance Kirkham[10]

10. 6-Brett McGhie[11]

11. 22J-Jesson Jacobson[9]

12. 99D-David Greene[12]

13. 09-Piper Harless[18]

14. 40-Cruz Kentch[15]

15. 17-Kyle Hanson[14]

16. 4-Allison Johnson[16]

17. 45-Jaxson Stratton[17]

18. 8-Tom Weiss[19]

19. 36-Tanner Merritt[13]

20. 57T-Tony Bundy[20]