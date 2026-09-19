Sheridan Goes Back to Back at the Northern Sprint Car Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

OHSWEKEN, ONT (September 19, 2026) – For the second year in a row Nick Sheridan defended his home turf by winning the Northern Sprint Car Nationals Saturday night at Ohsweken Speedway.

Sheridan, from Mount Brydges, Ontario, took the lead from Dylan Westbrook, holding off Westbrook during a late race restart to pull away to a 1.958 second advantage over Josh Hansen at the finish for the $20,000 top prize.

For Sheridan, the victory at the Nationals capped off a roller coaster season where he didn’t even know if there would be an engine available for him to use for the event until mid-week.

“Two in a row, baby! I guess the first one wasn’t a fluke,” Sheridan enthusiastically exclaimed in victory lane. “We’ve had a really tough year. Had a lot of things not go our way, not having as much speed as we should a lot of nights, but we really put our heads down hard again for this weekend.”

Sheridan used lessons learned from Friday night’s program to put himself back on pace on for Saturday’s finale.

“I tried the same setup as last year, and we were not good, so I had to go work really hard this morning and change everything again,” said Sheridan. Obviously, we were pretty quick there, the track came to our liking. I had a lot more grip on the exit of the bottom than I thought, so I had to kind of move down there. But our line still worked really good, man. This is a this is a fast car, and I can’t thank everyone enough that is a part of it.”

Davie Franek and Dylan Swiernik started on the front row for the 35-lap feature event. Franek took the lead as Swiernik, Dylan Westbrook, and Skylar Evans battled for the second position.

After several laps racing three wide Westbrook was able to secure the position coming off turn four. Two laps later, Sheridan was able to take third away from Swiernik.

Just as Franek was encountering the back of the field the caution flag appeared for Parker Price-Miller after hitting the inside wall with the left front wheel between turns one and two. Price-Miller’s team was able to make repairs in time to make the restart.

Franek was able to drive in front of Westbrook during the restart during the bottom of the racetrack, but one lap later used the momentum on the top of the racing surface to pressure Franek for the lead. Sooner they were joined by Sheridan on lap nine to create a three-car race for the lead.

Westbrook was able to take the lead on lap 11, but Franek was able to counter with a slide job between turns three and four, but Westbrook was able to counter it. Lap 13 saw Sheridan take second from Franek and start to pressure Westbrook for the lead.

Sheridan was able to capitalize on a mistake by Westbook sliding off the top of turns three and four to take the lead on lap 15. Right after taking the lead Sheridan found himself in heavy lapped traffic at the back of the 30-car field.

The red flag came out with 10 laps to go with Danny Varin and Jamie Turner getting tangled up and nearly turned upside down.

Sheridan chose the inside for the double file restart with Sheridan pulling away from Westbrook. Even traffic with five laps to go and driving off the top of turns three and four could not hold up Sheridan in route to his second Northern Sprint Car Nationals title.

Josh Hansen charged from 16th starting position to pass Westbrook with two laps to go for the second position. Westbrook brook held on for third while Swiernik and Franek rounded out the top five.

Hasen said afterwards his car was good from the start and made the proper adjustments during the feature to keep moving forward.

“We were really good from the beginning, the car just kept getting better and better as the fuel burned off, and then everyone else just kept slipping,” said Hansen after the maine vent. “I was able to drive it in a lot harder and slowly put the wing back. This thing just kept getting better and I kept picking them off.”

For Westbrook, the 2026 track champion at Ohsweken Speedway, this was another edition of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals where he was in contention for victory but came up a little short in the end.

“I think it was really good, but not the outcome we wanted,” said Westbrook. Like last few nationals we keep on getting closer and closer. We were really good at the start there, a little bit too good early on, but we’d run top, bottom, kind of wherever. We just needed a little bit more there at the end. Definitely this is something we can build off of more, go just a little bit further, and hopefully it plays in our favor next year.”

Mack DeMan won the winged crate sprint car main event.

22nd Northern Sprint Car Nationals

Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken, Ontario

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

QUALIFYING GROUP 1A (3 Laps)

1. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier, 13.970[4]

2. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni, 13.985[3]

3. 52-Scott Kreutter, 14.035[1]

4. 28K-Tate O’Leary, 14.483[2]

QUALIFYING GROUP 1B (3 Laps)

1. 5-DJ Christie, 13.500[1]

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.586[4]

3. 38-Zach Sobotka, 14.174[2]

4. 79-Jordan Thomas[3]

QUALIFYING GROUP 1C (3 Laps)

1. 7-Eric Gledhill, 13.747[1]

2. 21K-Kyle Phillips, 13.850[3]

3. 77X-Alex Hill, 14.052[2]

4. 28-Jordan Poirier, 14.306[4]

QUALIFYING GROUP 1D (3 Laps)

1. 15-Ryan Turner, 13.801[2]

2. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 13.810[3]

3. 45-Nick Sheridan, 13.837[1]

QUALIFYING GROUP 2A (3 Laps)

1. 39-Cory Turner, 13.678[4]

2. 67X-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.843[1]

3. 84-Mike Lichty, 14.072[3]

4. 0-Glenn Styres, 14.151[2]

QUALIFYING GROUP 2B (3 Laps)

1. 88H-Josh Hansen, 13.535[3]

2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik, 13.571[1]

3. 29W-Tyler Ward, 14.094[2]

QUALIFYING GROUP 2C (3 Laps)

1. 01-Danny Varin, 13.641[3]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.009[1]

3. 70-Baily Heard, 14.263[4]

4. 46-Kevin Pauls, 15.154[2]

QUALIFYING GROUP 2D (3 Laps)

1. 21T-Alex Therrien, 13.900[2]

2. 11-Jamie Turner, 13.958[3]

3. 23-Ashton VanEvery, 14.267[1]

QUALIFYING GROUP 3A (3 Laps)

1. 87XS-Skyler Evans, 13.711[2]

2. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 13.811[4]

3. 87-Jason Barney, 13.992[3]

4. 21J-John Burbridge Jr, 14.549[1]

QUALIFYING GROUP 3B (3 Laps)

1. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 13.828[2]

2. 12-Alex Bergeron, 14.177[3]

3. 68-Aaron Turkey, 14.450[1]

QUALIFYING GROUP 3C (3 Laps)

1. 28F-Davie Franek, 13.747[1]

2. 98-Joe Trenca, 13.971[3]

3. 6-Ryan Coniam, 14.302[2]

4. 0C-Cole MacDonald, 14.878[4]

QUALIFYING GROUP 3D (3 Laps)

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, 13.777[3]

2. 94-Todd Hoddick, 14.126[2]

3. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 14.582[1]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham[2]

2. 21K-Kyle Phillips[1]

3. 5-DJ Christie[4]

4. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]

5. 77X-Alex Hill[6]

6. 28-Jordan Poirier[7]

7. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[5]

8. 79-Jordan Thomas[8]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]

3. 15-Ryan Turner[3]

4. 52-Scott Kreutter[5]

5. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[1]

6. 38-Zach Sobotka[6]

7. 28K-Tate O’Leary[7]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 67X-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

2. 01-Danny Varin[3]

3. 88H-Josh Hansen[4]

4. 11-Jamie Turner[1]

5. 84-Mike Lichty[5]

6. 23-Ashton VanEvery[7]

7. 0-Glenn Styres[6]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[4]

3. 39-Cory Turner[3]

4. 21T-Alex Therrien[2]

5. 29W-Tyler Ward[5]

6. 70-Baily Heard[6]

7. 46-Kevin Pauls[7]

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 87-Jason Barney[1]

2. 87XS-Skyler Evans[4]

3. 9P-Parker Price Miller[2]

4. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]

5. 68-Aaron Turkey[6]

6. 12-Alex Bergeron[5]

7. 77T-Tyeller Powless[7]

Heat Race #6 (10 Laps)

1. 28F-Davie Franek[4]

2. 98-Joe Trenca[2]

3. 94-Todd Hoddick[1]

4. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]

5. 6-Ryan Coniam[5]

6. 21J-John Burbridge Jr[6]

7. 0C-Cole MacDonald[7]

Dash #1 (5 Laps)

1. 28F-Davie Franek[1]

2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[6]

3. 45-Nick Sheridan[4]

4. 87XS-Skyler Evans[5]

5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]

6. 87-Jason Barney[8]

7. 7NY-Matt Farnham[2]

8. 67X-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 77T-Tyeller Powless[1]

2. 79-Jordan Thomas[7]

3. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]

4. 0-Glenn Styres[5]

5. 0C-Cole MacDonald[3]

6. 46-Kevin Pauls[4]

7. 28K-Tate O’Leary[2]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 52-Scott Kreutter[1]

2. 68-Aaron Turkey[6]

3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]

4. 7-Eric Gledhill[2]

5. 28-Jordan Poirier[12]

6. 38-Zach Sobotka[14]

7. 11-Jamie Turner[7]

8. 70-Baily Heard[15]

9. 79-Jordan Thomas[19]

10. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[20]

11. 77T-Tyeller Powless[18]

12. 77X-Alex Hill[5]

13. 0-Glenn Styres[21]

14. 21J-John Burbridge Jr[16]

15. 19KC-Mathieu Bardier[13]

16. 12-Alex Bergeron[17]

17. 84-Mike Lichty[8]

18. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]

19. 6-Ryan Coniam[10]

20. 29W-Tyler Ward[9]

DNS: 23-Ashton VanEvery

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[3]

2. 88H-Josh Hansen[16]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]

4. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[2]

5. 28F-Davie Franek[1]

6. 21T-Alex Therrien[9]

7. 7NY-Matt Farnham[7]

8. 15-Ryan Turner[18]

9. 39-Cory Turner[17]

10. 52-Scott Kreutter[20]

11. 38-Zach Sobotka[25]

12. 28-Jordan Poirier[24]

13. 5-DJ Christie[15]

14. 7-Eric Gledhill[23]

15. 87XS-Skyler Evans[4]

16. 68-Aaron Turkey[21]

17. 12DD-Darren Dryden[22]

18. 21K-Kyle Phillips[14]

19. 79-Jordan Thomas[28]

20. 98-Joe Trenca[13]

21. 9P-Parker Price Miller[10]

22. 77T-Tyeller Powless[30]

23. 94-Todd Hoddick[19]

24. 70-Baily Heard[27]

25. 85-Dustin Daggett[11]

26. 01-Danny Varin[12]

27. 87-Jason Barney[6]

28. 11-Jamie Turner[26]

29. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[29]

Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Mack DeMan[6]

2. 53-Logan Shwedyk[8]

3. 1-Holly Porter[3]

4. 69K-Ken Hamilton[2]

5. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[10]

6. 24K-Kiana Teal[1]

7. 51-Trevor Young[5]

8. 8-Adam Turner[9]

9. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[4]

10. 89L-Logan Ferguson[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Liam Martin[1]

2. 2M-Steve Murdock[6]

3. 78-Darren McLennan[2]

4. 87-Andrew Hennessy[9]

5. 94-Ryan Fraser[7]

6. 2-Travis Hofstetter[3]

7. 26X-Campbell Baker[10]

8. 14-Larry Gledhill[8]

9. 44-Connor Ross[4]

10. 22X-Brandon Sobeski[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[1]

2. 24A-AJ Lewis[2]

3. 72-Bruno Richard[8]

4. 20-Johnny Miller[9]

5. 3S-Austin Roes[10]

6. 7-Karter Beattie[6]

7. 16X-Keegan Baker[4]

8. 28T-Cameron Thomson[7]

9. 5-Tom Pellizzari[5]

10. M52-Marc Surprenant[3]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Jeremy May[1]

2. 48-Lance Erskine[5]

3. 88R-Riley Mercer[2]

4. 2S-Al Sleight[7]

5. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[4]

6. 77-Liam Ladouceur[6]

7. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[3]

8. 27H-Niko Hansen[9]

9. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 26X-Campbell Baker[1]

2. 7-Karter Beattie[2]

3. 77-Liam Ladouceur[3]

4. 2-Travis Hofstetter[4]

5. 24K-Kiana Teal[5]

6. 8-Adam Turner[6]

7. 51-Trevor Young[8]

8. 16X-Keegan Baker[9]

9. 28T-Cameron Thomson[12]

10. 14-Larry Gledhill[11]

11. 5-Tom Pellizzari[14]

12. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[10]

13. 44-Connor Ross[16]

14. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[13]

15. 89L-Logan Ferguson[17]

16. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[15]

17. 22X-Brandon Sobeski[18]

18. M52-Marc Surprenant[19]

19. 27H-Niko Hansen[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 4-Mack DeMan[2]

2. 2M-Steve Murdock[6]

3. 53-Logan Shwedyk[4]

4. 72-Bruno Richard[5]

5. 48-Lance Erskine[3]

6. 87-Andrew Hennessy[7]

7. 9-Liam Martin[8]

8. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[11]

9. 20-Johnny Miller[1]

10. 2S-Al Sleight[13]

11. 1-Holly Porter[15]

12. 3S-Austin Roes[12]

13. 78-Darren McLennan[16]

14. 26X-Campbell Baker[21]

15. 77-Liam Ladouceur[23]

16. BS39-Brett Stratford[9]

17. 94-Ryan Fraser[18]

18. 24K-Kiana Teal[25]

19. 51-Trevor Young[27]

20. 8-Adam Turner[26]

21. 14-Larry Gledhill[30]

22. 88R-Riley Mercer[17]

23. 2-Travis Hofstetter[24]

24. 16X-Keegan Baker[28]

25. 28T-Cameron Thomson[29]

26. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[20]

27. 69K-Ken Hamilton[19]

28. 36-Jeremy May[10]

29. 24A-AJ Lewis[14]

DNS: 7-Karter Beattie