McHugh Wins Thunder on the Downs Feature at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (September 19, 2026) — Lachlan McHugh won the feature event Saturday night during “Thunder on the Downs” at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. McHugh took the lead from Brock Hallett with five laps to go and pulled away by 0.539 seconds for the victory.
Matt Dumesny, Jock Goodyer, and Daniel Sayre rounded out the top five.
Thunder on the Downs
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
Toowoomba, Queensland
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. Q5-Brock Hallett
3. N57-Matt Dumesny
4. A1-Jock Goodyer
5. N16-Daniel Sayre
6. S37-Brendan Quinn
7. NQ26-Lian Williams
8. NS14-Michael Stewart
9. Q97-Tahlea Apeit
10. N56-Michael Saller
11. Q21-Michlas Whell
12. NS53-Jessie Attard
13. N48-Jackson Delamont
14. Q39-Brodie Davis
15. N47-Marcu Dumesny
16. Q46-Dylan Menz
17. Q59-Henry Titman
18. Q7-Aaron Kelly
19. T33-Brody Appleby
20. S20-Glen Sutherland