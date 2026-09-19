McHugh Wins Thunder on the Downs Feature at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (September 19, 2026) — Lachlan McHugh won the feature event Saturday night during “Thunder on the Downs” at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. McHugh took the lead from Brock Hallett with five laps to go and pulled away by 0.539 seconds for the victory.

Matt Dumesny, Jock Goodyer, and Daniel Sayre rounded out the top five.

Thunder on the Downs

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway

Toowoomba, Queensland

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

2. Q5-Brock Hallett

3. N57-Matt Dumesny

4. A1-Jock Goodyer

5. N16-Daniel Sayre

6. S37-Brendan Quinn

7. NQ26-Lian Williams

8. NS14-Michael Stewart

9. Q97-Tahlea Apeit

10. N56-Michael Saller

11. Q21-Michlas Whell

12. NS53-Jessie Attard

13. N48-Jackson Delamont

14. Q39-Brodie Davis

15. N47-Marcu Dumesny

16. Q46-Dylan Menz

17. Q59-Henry Titman

18. Q7-Aaron Kelly

19. T33-Brody Appleby

20. S20-Glen Sutherland