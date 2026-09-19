Tanner Thorson Finally Scores First High Limit Win at Lucas Oil

By Blake Walker

WHEATLAND, MO. (September 18, 2026) – Ever since 2024, many on the road knew that it was only a matter of when, not if that Tanner Thorson wins an Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing event specifically at Lucas Oil Speedway; that finally happened on Friday night at the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

A POWRi 410 winner at the track one month ago, Thorson entered this weekend’s three-day affair in Wheatland with five previous High Limit top-fives. His pursuit of that first series score at “The Diamond of Dirt Tracks” came to an end on Friday as the JST Motorsports #88 led flag-to-flag in the 30-lapper.

Celebrating his sixth-career Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing win – fourth of the season and second since JST Motorsports assumed ownership of the #88 – this one was extra special for Thorson. His second-year tire specialist, T.J. Nichols, spent his childhood growing up idolizing his cousin Jesse Hockett, the namesake of this weekend’s event which honors his family.

Justin Peck, who started on the pole position, trailed Thorson for all 30 laps and never let him get too far away as they raced through lap traffic. Ultimately, the Rudeen Racing #26 settled for their seventh runner-up finish of the season as they continue to chase their first High Limit win of the year.

Scott Bogucki, the Aussie pilot of the Ochs #1X, wheeled from 9th-to-3rd as he claimed a career-best finish with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Closing out the top-five on Friday was a pair of west coasters with Tanner Holmes in fourth aboard the Buch Motorsports #13 and Joel Myers Jr. in fifth in his Hayward Motorsports #19H.

Rounding out the top-10 in Wheatland was Giovanni Scelzi, Brent Marks, Danny Sams III, Landon Crawley, and Tyler Courtney.

Earning the most points across Thursday and Friday, Justin Peck, Tanner Thorson, Giovanni Scelzi, and Brent Marks locked-in for the $25,000-to-win final of the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (Friday, September 18, 2026)

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Missouri)

16th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Justin Peck (13.000)

Capitol Renegade QuickTime – Aaron Reutzel (12.600)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Xavier Doney

DMI Heat Two Winner – Scott Bogucki

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Brogan Carder

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Brady Bacon

FK Rod Ends C-Main Winner – Ashton Torgerson

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Cam Sorrels

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Tanner Holmes (6th-to-4th)

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Tanner Thorson (13.960 on Lap 3)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Tyler Courtney +14 (24th-10th)

Whiskey Meyers Victory Lane Visitors – JST Motorsports (4th of season)

CASM Win Sticker – Tanner Thorson (6th of career)

Lap Leader(s) – Tanner Thorson 1-30

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (30 Laps): 1. 88-Tanner Thorson[2]; 2. 26-Justin Peck[1]; 3. 1X-Scott Bogucki[9]; 4. 13-Tanner Holmes[6]; 5. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[13]; 6. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 7. 19-Brent Marks[16]; 8. 24D-Danny Sams III[10]; 9. 12X-Landon Crawley[3]; 10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[24]; 11. 22M-Rees Moran[17]; 12. 9R-Chase Randall[4]; 13. 87-Aaron Reutzel[8]; 14. 40-Howard Moore[19]; 15. 55-Brady Bacon[14]; 16. 24-Rico Abreu[22]; 17. 5-Kasey Jedrzejek[23]; 18. 9-Daison Pursley[25]; 19. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 20. 74-Xavier Doney[15]; 21. 88C-Brogan Carder[11]; 22. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[18]; 23. 2-Gage Montgomery[12]; 24. 51B-Joe B Miller[20]; 25. 57-Cam Sorrels[21]

NEW Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 46/54 Races):

2,725 pts – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (Rico Abreu)

-91 pts – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (Aaron Reutzel)

-129 pts – Spire Motorsports #77 (Giovanni Scelzi)

-221 pts – Rudeen Racing #26 (Justin Peck)

-249 pts – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (Tyler Courtney)

-277 pts – Chase Briscoe Racing #19 (Brent Marks)

-339 pts – JST Motorsports #88 (Tanner Thorson)

-468 pts – Buch Motorsports #13 (Tanner Holmes)

-491 pts – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (Kerry Madsen)

-567 pts – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (Daison Pursley)

-885 pts – CJB Motorsports #5 (Brenham Crouch sub w/ Dominic Scelzi)

-921 pts – Chase Randall Racing #9R (Chase Randall)

-948 pts – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (Sye Lynch)

-1,033 pts – Randerson Racing #24D (Danny Sams III)

-1,055 pts – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (Brock Zearfoss)

WHAT’S NEXT: The 16th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial concludes on Saturday, September 19 at Lucas Oil Speedway with a $25,000-to-win finale for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing, plus the POWRi WAR Non-Wing Sprint Cars. Tickets are available for purchase at HighLimitRacing.com, or you can watch every event live on FloRacing.