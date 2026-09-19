Thorson Wins the Hocket/McMillin Memorial

WHEATLAND, MO (September 19, 2026) — Tanner Thorson won the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway with the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing series.
Thorson, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, took the lead on an early race restart from Brent Marks and held on after packing his right rear tire with mud in the closing stages for the victory.
Tyler Courtney, Giovanni Scelzi, Rico Abreu, and Brent Marks rounded out the top five.
Riley Kreisel won the POWRi WAR Sprint Car league portion of the program.
Jesse Hocket/Daniel McMillin Memorial
Lucas Oil Speedway
Wheatland, Missouri
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing
TJ Forged Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)
1. 1X-Scott Bogucki[1]
2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]
3. 11-Roger Crockett[3]
4. 40-Howard Moore[4]
5. 9-Daison Pursley[6]
6. 91-Garrett Benson[8]
7. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[7]
8. 12X-Landon Crawley[5]
9. 98P-Miles Paulus[9]
DMI Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)
1. 24-Rico Abreu[2]
2. 13-Tanner Holmes[1]
3. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[3]
4. 57-Cam Sorrels[4]
5. 42-Sye Lynch[5]
6. 2-Gage Montgomery[6]
7. 19H-Hank Davis[7]
8. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]
9. 15-Jack Potter[9]
BR Motorsports Qualifier #3 (8 Laps)
1. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]
2. 5-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]
3. 9R-Chase Randall[3]
4. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[4]
5. 66-Ryan Newton[5]
6. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]
7. B8-John Barnard[8]
8. 88C-Brogan Carder[7]
9. 14-Landon Muehlberger[9]
Rod End Supply Qualifier #4 (8 Laps)
1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]
2. 55-Brady Bacon[2]
3. 31-Scotty Thiel[5]
4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]
5. 22M-Rees Moran[6]
6. 74-Xavier Doney[3]
7. 21-Brian Brown[7]
8. 75-Tyler Blank[8]
Winters Performance B-Main (15 Laps)
1. 42-Sye Lynch[4]
2. 74-Xavier Doney[1]
3. 66-Ryan Newton[5]
4. 22M-Rees Moran[6]
5. 9-Daison Pursley[3]
6. 19H-Hank Davis[11]
7. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]
8. 12X-Landon Crawley[2]
9. 91-Garrett Benson[7]
10. B8-John Barnard[12]
11. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[10]
12. 2-Gage Montgomery[8]
13. 14-Landon Muehlberger[19]
14. 88C-Brogan Carder[15]
15. 74N-Natalie Doney[14]
16. 15-Jack Potter[18]
17. 98P-Miles Paulus[17]
18. 75-Tyler Blank[16]
19. 21-Brian Brown[13]
Interstate Batteries A-Main (35 Laps)
1. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]
2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]
3. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[1]
4. 24-Rico Abreu[8]
5. 19-Brent Marks[2]
6. 1X-Scott Bogucki[5]
7. 13-Tanner Holmes[10]
8. 66-Ryan Newton[23]
9. 87-Aaron Reutzel[9]
10. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[14]
11. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]
12. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[19]
13. 42-Sye Lynch[21]
14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[20]
15. 55-Brady Bacon[12]
16. 26-Justin Peck[4]
17. 9R-Chase Randall[15]
18. 31-Scotty Thiel[16]
19. 74-Xavier Doney[22]
20. 40-Howard Moore[17]
21. 57-Cam Sorrels[18]
22. 11-Roger Crockett[13]
23. 22M-Rees Moran[24]
24. 5-Kasey Jedrzejek[11]
POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
RaceTech Titanium LCQ 1 (12 Laps)
1. 41-Ricky Lewis[1]
2. 33-Bryson Smith[3]
3. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]
4. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[10]
5. 79F-Cooper Sullivan[6]
6. 6K-Jake Kouba[5]
7. 13-Chase Howard[2]
8. 27-Justin Johnson[7]
9. 24LCR-Brett Combs[9]
DNS: 33X-Justin Patocka
DNS: 6W-Isaac Chapple
Max Papis Innovations LCQ 2 (12 Laps)
1. 97-Cam Schafer[1]
2. 11-James Lyerla[4]
3. 11X-Tom Curran[2]
4. 98P-Ryan Padgett[7]
5. 76-Edison Aldrich[3]
6. 00-Nathan Schank[5]
7. 2-Luke Howard[6]
8. 99-Jarrett Weyant[8]
DNS: 52-Dean Bowers
DNS: 21K-Kobe Simpson
DNS: B52-Blake Bowers
Start2Finish A-Feature (30 Laps)
1. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]
2. 44-Wesley Smith[7]
3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]
4. 11X-Tom Curran[14]
5. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[2]
6. 33-Bryson Smith[11]
7. 2-Luke Howard[22]
8. 98P-Ryan Padgett[16]
9. 6K-Jake Kouba[19]
10. 27-Justin Johnson[23]
11. 13-Chase Howard[21]
12. 76-Edison Aldrich[18]
13. 00-Nathan Schank[20]
14. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]
15. 99-Jarrett Weyant[24]
16. 77-Jack Wagner[3]
17. 1-Rylan Gray[1]
18. 97-Cam Schafer[10]
19. 24LCR-Brett Combs[25]
20. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[15]
21. 41-Ricky Lewis[9]
22. 6-Mario Clouser[4]
23. 79F-Cooper Sullivan[17]
24. 11-James Lyerla[12]
25. 34-RJ Miller[8]