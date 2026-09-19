Thorson Wins the Hocket/McMillin Memorial

WHEATLAND, MO (September 19, 2026) — Tanner Thorson won the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway with the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing series.

Thorson, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, took the lead on an early race restart from Brent Marks and held on after packing his right rear tire with mud in the closing stages for the victory.

Tyler Courtney, Giovanni Scelzi, Rico Abreu, and Brent Marks rounded out the top five.

Riley Kreisel won the POWRi WAR Sprint Car league portion of the program.

Jesse Hocket/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

TJ Forged Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Scott Bogucki[1]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]

3. 11-Roger Crockett[3]

4. 40-Howard Moore[4]

5. 9-Daison Pursley[6]

6. 91-Garrett Benson[8]

7. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[7]

8. 12X-Landon Crawley[5]

9. 98P-Miles Paulus[9]

DMI Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

2. 13-Tanner Holmes[1]

3. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[3]

4. 57-Cam Sorrels[4]

5. 42-Sye Lynch[5]

6. 2-Gage Montgomery[6]

7. 19H-Hank Davis[7]

8. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]

9. 15-Jack Potter[9]

BR Motorsports Qualifier #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]

2. 5-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]

3. 9R-Chase Randall[3]

4. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[4]

5. 66-Ryan Newton[5]

6. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

7. B8-John Barnard[8]

8. 88C-Brogan Carder[7]

9. 14-Landon Muehlberger[9]

Rod End Supply Qualifier #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

2. 55-Brady Bacon[2]

3. 31-Scotty Thiel[5]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

5. 22M-Rees Moran[6]

6. 74-Xavier Doney[3]

7. 21-Brian Brown[7]

8. 75-Tyler Blank[8]

Winters Performance B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 42-Sye Lynch[4]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

3. 66-Ryan Newton[5]

4. 22M-Rees Moran[6]

5. 9-Daison Pursley[3]

6. 19H-Hank Davis[11]

7. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]

8. 12X-Landon Crawley[2]

9. 91-Garrett Benson[7]

10. B8-John Barnard[12]

11. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[10]

12. 2-Gage Montgomery[8]

13. 14-Landon Muehlberger[19]

14. 88C-Brogan Carder[15]

15. 74N-Natalie Doney[14]

16. 15-Jack Potter[18]

17. 98P-Miles Paulus[17]

18. 75-Tyler Blank[16]

19. 21-Brian Brown[13]

Interstate Batteries A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

3. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[8]

5. 19-Brent Marks[2]

6. 1X-Scott Bogucki[5]

7. 13-Tanner Holmes[10]

8. 66-Ryan Newton[23]

9. 87-Aaron Reutzel[9]

10. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[14]

11. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]

12. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[19]

13. 42-Sye Lynch[21]

14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[20]

15. 55-Brady Bacon[12]

16. 26-Justin Peck[4]

17. 9R-Chase Randall[15]

18. 31-Scotty Thiel[16]

19. 74-Xavier Doney[22]

20. 40-Howard Moore[17]

21. 57-Cam Sorrels[18]

22. 11-Roger Crockett[13]

23. 22M-Rees Moran[24]

24. 5-Kasey Jedrzejek[11]

POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

RaceTech Titanium LCQ 1 (12 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[1]

2. 33-Bryson Smith[3]

3. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]

4. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[10]

5. 79F-Cooper Sullivan[6]

6. 6K-Jake Kouba[5]

7. 13-Chase Howard[2]

8. 27-Justin Johnson[7]

9. 24LCR-Brett Combs[9]

DNS: 33X-Justin Patocka

DNS: 6W-Isaac Chapple

Max Papis Innovations LCQ 2 (12 Laps)

1. 97-Cam Schafer[1]

2. 11-James Lyerla[4]

3. 11X-Tom Curran[2]

4. 98P-Ryan Padgett[7]

5. 76-Edison Aldrich[3]

6. 00-Nathan Schank[5]

7. 2-Luke Howard[6]

8. 99-Jarrett Weyant[8]

DNS: 52-Dean Bowers

DNS: 21K-Kobe Simpson

DNS: B52-Blake Bowers

Start2Finish A-Feature (30 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]

2. 44-Wesley Smith[7]

3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]

4. 11X-Tom Curran[14]

5. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[2]

6. 33-Bryson Smith[11]

7. 2-Luke Howard[22]

8. 98P-Ryan Padgett[16]

9. 6K-Jake Kouba[19]

10. 27-Justin Johnson[23]

11. 13-Chase Howard[21]

12. 76-Edison Aldrich[18]

13. 00-Nathan Schank[20]

14. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]

15. 99-Jarrett Weyant[24]

16. 77-Jack Wagner[3]

17. 1-Rylan Gray[1]

18. 97-Cam Schafer[10]

19. 24LCR-Brett Combs[25]

20. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[15]

21. 41-Ricky Lewis[9]

22. 6-Mario Clouser[4]

23. 79F-Cooper Sullivan[17]

24. 11-James Lyerla[12]

25. 34-RJ Miller[8]