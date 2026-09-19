Jim Ford Classic Finale Cancelled

FREMONT, OH (September 19, 2026) — The finale for the Jim Ford Classic featuring the NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline scheduled for Saturday at Fremont Speedway has been cancelled due to persistent rain showers. The event will not be rescheduled.

The Jim Ford Classic was the final sprint car event scheduled at Fremont for 2026 while the All Stars will complete their 2026 season Friday October 2nd at Mercer Raceway Park in Mercer, Pennsylvania before the final event of 2026 on Saturday October 3rd at Stateline Speedway in Busti, New York.