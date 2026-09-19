Riley Kreisel Wins Night Two of Hockett/McMillin Memorial with POWRi WAR at Lucas Oil Speedway

From POWRi

Wheatland, MO. (9/18/26) — Riley Kreisel would flex his racing muscles during Night Two of the 16th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway, leading all twenty-five laps to earn his fourteenth career POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature victory.

Night Two competition drew twenty-seven talented traditional sprint competitors as Wyatt Burks set the quickest group-qualifying hot-lap time of 14.903 seconds. Jack Wagner, Justin Zimmerman, and Riley Kreisel each earned heat-race victories, with Samuel Wagner capturing the semi-feature win.

Launching from the front row alongside Justin Zimmerman, high-point qualifier Riley Kreisel would gain the lead on the opening lap as Zimmerman moved into the runner-up position.

Separating himself from the field early, Kreisel would cruise to a comfortable advantage before Zimmerman began challenging for the top spot during the later stages. Behind the leaders, Rylan Gray, Jack Wagner, and Mario Clouser battled inside the contending top five.

Leading all twenty-five laps, Riley Kreisel would emerge victorious to earn his second POWRi WAR Sprint League win of the season. Staying within striking distance, Justin Zimmerman would finish runner-up as Rylan Gray completed the podium.

“We started really fast tonight, but it seemed like the longer we went, the tighter we got,” said Riley Kreisel in Lucas Oil Speedway Victory Lane. “The whole team earned this one. This car is just a blast to drive right now.”

Mario Clouser would finish fourth, with Jack Wagner rounding out the top five in Night Two of the 16th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi WAR | 9/18/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 11W-Wyatt Burks(14.903)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 1Z-Justin Zimmerman

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 91-Riley Kreisel

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature Winner: 73-Samuel Wagner

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 91-Riley Kreisel

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 79F-Cooper Sullivan(+12)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 91-Riley Kreisel

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/597456

Start2Finish A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]; 2. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[2]; 3. 1-Rylan Gray[4]; 4. 6-Mario Clouser[3]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 6. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]; 7. 41-Ricky Lewis[8]; 8. 44-Wesley Smith[10]; 9. 79F-Cooper Sullivan[21]; 10. 97-Cam Schafer[11]; 11. 34-RJ Miller[6]; 12. 13-Chase Howard[19]; 13. 33-Bryson Smith[14]; 14. 76-Edison Aldrich[13]; 15. 2-Luke Howard[16]; 16. 00-Nathan Schank[9]; 17. 11-James Lyerla[15]; 18. 24LCR-Brett Combs[22]; 19. 6K-Jake Kouba[20]; 20. 73-Samuel Wagner[17]; 21. 98P-Ryan Padgett[12]; 22. 11X-Tom Curran[18]

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature (12 Laps): 1. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 2. 11X-Tom Curran[3]; 3. 13-Chase Howard[4]; 4. 6K-Jake Kouba[2]; 5. 79F-Cooper Sullivan[7]; 6. 24LCR-Brett Combs[9]; 7. 99-Jarrett Weyant[5]; 8. 27-Justin Johnson[8]; 9. 33X-Justin Patocka[6]; 10. (DNS) 52-Dean Bowers; 11. (DNS) 00W-Noah Whitehouse

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[3]; 3. 44-Wesley Smith[2]; 4. 97-Cam Schafer[5]; 5. 98P-Ryan Padgett[4]; 6. 6K-Jake Kouba[7]; 7. 13-Chase Howard[6]; 8. 79F-Cooper Sullivan[8]; 9. 24LCR-Brett Combs[9]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[2]; 2. 1-Rylan Gray[3]; 3. 34-RJ Miller[4]; 4. 76-Edison Aldrich[1]; 5. 11-James Lyerla[5]; 6. 2-Luke Howard[8]; 7. 99-Jarrett Weyant[6]; 8. 33X-Justin Patocka[9]; 9. 52-Dean Bowers[7]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]; 2. 00-Nathan Schank[2]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 4. 41-Ricky Lewis[9]; 5. 33-Bryson Smith[5]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner[7]; 7. 11X-Tom Curran[8]; 8. 27-Justin Johnson[6]; 9. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[1]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 1 (3 Laps): 1. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 14.940[3]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser, 15.056[8]; 3. 44-Wesley Smith, 15.131[4]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner, 15.211[2]; 5. 97-Cam Schafer, 15.217[5]; 6. 13-Chase Howard, 15.399[1]; 7. 6K-Jake Kouba, 15.478[7]; 8. 79F-Cooper Sullivan, 15.516[6]; 9. 24LCR-Brett Combs, 15.970[9]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 2 (3 Laps): 1. 34-RJ Miller, 15.078[7]; 2. 1-Rylan Gray, 15.206[1]; 3. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman, 15.436[4]; 4. 76-Edison Aldrich, 15.471[2]; 5. 11-James Lyerla, 15.747[8]; 6. 99-Jarrett Weyant, 15.861[3]; 7. 52-Dean Bowers, 16.081[9]; 8. 2-Luke Howard, 16.277[5]; 9. 33X-Justin Patocka, 16.949[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 3 (3 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 14.903[5]; 2. 91-Riley Kreisel, 14.925[8]; 3. 00-Nathan Schank, 15.025[1]; 4. 00W-Noah Whitehouse, 15.165[3]; 5. 33-Bryson Smith, 15.165[6]; 6. 27-Justin Johnson, 15.340[9]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner, 15.391[4]; 8. 11X-Tom Curran, 15.418[7]; 9. 41-Ricky Lewis, 17.000[2]