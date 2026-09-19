McFadden Bests Kofoid in Traffic for Dennis Roth Classic Opener Win

By Alex Nieten

STOCKTON, CA (September 18, 2026) – James McFadden is doing shoeys no matter what car he’s in or coast he’s on these days.

Last week the Alice Springs, NTR, Australia native jumped in the seat of the Macri Motorsports No. 39M and won Pennsylvania’s prestigious Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway.

This week’s plans brought him back to the Tarlton Motorsports No. 21 for Stockton Dirt Track’s Dennis Roth Classic opener as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series California swing began Friday. A different ride and a different side of the country, but the result was the same.

McFadden methodically picked his way forward from the third row in the 35-lap Feature. He’d surged into second by the 20th circuit, and the chance to pounce on Michael “Buddy” Kofoid for the lead came on the 30th lap. Kofoid got stuck behind a lapped car on the bottom of Turns 3 and 4, and McFadden ripped around his outside to make the winning move.

“I grew up wanting to win these races,” McFadden said. “To have won one and to now have won a few is pretty special. Then obviously being a California car and Tommy (Tarlton) having a car synonymous with California and have it sitting in Victory Lane is cool. I felt like I was Posse in Pennsylvania and Cali Clique here in California. It’s an honor to drive this car. Drew (Warner) does a hell of a job as well as all the crew.”

The first World of Outlaws win of the season for “J-Mac” made him the 22nd different driver to visit Victory Lane with the Series in 2026. If three more competitors can top a race, this year will equal the record of 25 set in 2004. It’s the 13th triumph of his career with The Greatest Show on Dirt. A dozen years had passed since Tarlton Motorsports had been in World of Outlaws Victory Lane. Friday was the Fresno, CA-based operation’s third overall score with a third different driver as McFadden is alongside Jason Meyers and Carson Macedo as winners in the No. 21.

Buddy Kofoid fell just a spot short of his third straight win in the Roth Motorsports No. 83, instead settling for a seventh consecutive podium result.

Carson Macedo rounded out the podium in the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41.

David Gravel and Bill Balog completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Buddy Kofoid laid down the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Kofoid then clocked Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Buddy Kofoid (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Max Mittry (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Carson Macedo (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Cole Macedo (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Jett Yantis.

Bill Balog topped the Toyota Dash.

Logan Schuchart won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Shane Golobic rolled from 24th to seventh to pick up the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

That also made Golobic the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Bill Balog clocked the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Cole Macedo.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars punctuate the Dennis Roth Classic at Stockton Dirt Track with an $83,000-to-win finale on Saturday, Sept. 19. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 21-James McFadden[5]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 4. 2-David Gravel[11]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 6. 2X-Justin Sanders[10]; 7. 17W-Shane Golobic[24]; 8. 0-Tim Kaeding[18]; 9. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[20]; 10. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[7]; 11. 88N-DJ Netto[19]; 12. 27-Emerson Axsom[25]; 13. 2XM-Max Mittry[4]; 14. 7S-Chris Windom[22]; 15. 21L-Landon Brooks[17]; 16. 23-Garet Williamson[15]; 17. 10-Dominic Gorden[23]; 18. 17-Spencer Bayston[16]; 19. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[13]; 20. 16C-Skylar Gee[26]; 21. (DNF) 1S-Logan Schuchart[21]; 22. (DNF) X1-Chance Grasty[14]; 23. (DNF) 31-Jett Yantis[2]; 24. (DNF) 2C-Cole Macedo[8]; 25. (DNF) 15-Donny Schatz[12]; 26. (DNF) 2A-Austin Wood[9]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 2. 7S-Chris Windom[2]; 3. 10-Dominic Gorden[7]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[10]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick[1]; 7. 2K-Jake Andreotti[6]; 8. 16C-Skylar Gee[9]; 9. 121-Caeden Steele[14]; 10. 6-Bryce Lucius[8]; 11. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[11]; 12. 61-Travis Labat[13]; 13. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 14. (DNS) 88A-Joey Ancona; 15. (DNS) 7-Seth Standley

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 2. 31-Jett Yantis[1]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry[3]; 5. 21-James McFadden[5]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 7. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[7]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood[5]; 4. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[3]; 5. 21L-Landon Brooks[9]; 6. 17W-Shane Golobic[7]; 7. 10-Dominic Gorden[6]; 8. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 9. 61-Travis Labat[8]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 2. 31-Jett Yantis[2]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders[3]; 4. X1-Chance Grasty[4]; 5. 0-Tim Kaeding[8]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 7. 6-Bryce Lucius[6]; 8. 27-Emerson Axsom[7]; 9. 121-Caeden Steele[9]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[3]; 3. 2-David Gravel[2]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 5. 88N-DJ Netto[8]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[9]; 7. (DNF) 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 8. (DNF) 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[7]; 9. (DNS) 7-Seth Standley

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 2. 21-James McFadden[2]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]; 5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]; 6. 2K-Jake Andreotti[5]; 7. 16C-Skylar Gee[6]; 8. 88A-Joey Ancona[7]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid, 11.327[10]; 2. 2XM-Max Mittry, 11.475[2]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo, 11.528[13]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo, 11.556[21]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.577[29]; 6. 31-Jett Yantis, 11.601[24]; 7. 2-David Gravel, 11.610[5]; 8. 21-James McFadden, 11.629[16]; 9. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 11.685[12]; 10. 2X-Justin Sanders, 11.687[32]; 11. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 11.687[18]; 12. 17-Spencer Bayston, 11.691[6]; 13. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.700[28]; 14. X1-Chance Grasty, 11.701[26]; 15. 7S-Chris Windom, 11.702[7]; 16. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.737[4]; 17. 2A-Austin Wood, 11.740[3]; 18. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.770[34]; 19. 7-Seth Standley, 11.779[9]; 20. 2K-Jake Andreotti, 11.780[17]; 21. 10-Dominic Gorden, 11.788[35]; 22. 6-Bryce Lucius, 11.792[1]; 23. 23-Garet Williamson, 11.800[33]; 24. 16C-Skylar Gee, 11.805[11]; 25. 17W-Shane Golobic, 11.878[14]; 26. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.880[23]; 27. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.936[22]; 28. 88A-Joey Ancona, 11.940[30]; 29. 61-Travis Labat, 11.960[8]; 30. 0-Tim Kaeding, 11.980[20]; 31. 88N-DJ Netto, 12.006[25]; 32. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.033[31]; 33. 21L-Landon Brooks, 12.107[15]; 34. 121-Caeden Steele, 12.266[19]; 35. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.580[27]