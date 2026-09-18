Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Make Return to Hawkeye Downs Saturday!

by Bill Wright

September 16, 2026 – Putting dirt on the Hawkeye Downs Speedway quarter-mile in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was thought of as a one-time deal in 2025. That was before the success it brought, and the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders return to the “Downs” this Saturday night, September 19. Dirt on the quarter-mile will also continue into 2027.

Tasker Phillips tamed the quarter-mile a year ago, and will look to repeat on Saturday. The Pleasantville, Iowa native leads brother, Sawyer Phillips, by just 17 markers heading into the weekend. Just three races remain on the calendar, so Saturday’s tilt will play a big part in deciding a champion. Tasker has wrapped up his second consecutive Knoxville Raceway 360 track championship, and will try to repeat his 2025 glory with the Sprint Invaders as well.

Sawyer is coming off a win at the West Liberty Raceway on September 5, his second of the year with the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders. Alex Vande Voort, Cody Wehrle and Dustin Clark complete the current top five in points, and Riley Scott, Jalen Alexander, McCain Richards, Lincoln Martin and Josh Schneiderman complete the top ten.

Hot laps are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, with racing to follow. Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for Seniors, Vets and ages 9-17. Eight and under is FREE. Sport Mods, Legends, Vintage Cars and A.I.R.S. will also be in action.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Rain)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Rain)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Colton Fisher, Danville, IA)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2143 (1)

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2126 (2)

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 2083

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 2063

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 2000

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1883

Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA, 1868

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1843

Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL, 1688

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1685 (1)

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 1651

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1327 (1)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1320

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1185

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1164

Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 1135 (1)

Joey Moughan, Springfield, IL, 1123

Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 1074

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1047 (4)

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1007

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)