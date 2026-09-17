Willison Wins Open Wheel Wednesday Special at Meridian Speedway.

MERIDIAN, ID (September 16, 2026) — Aaron Willison opened the Pink Lady Classic weekend by winning the “Open Wheel Wednesday” event for the Speed Tour Sprint Cars at Meridian Speedway. Willison came from deep in the field to pass Ron Larson for the lead and held off Mike Murgoitio for the victory.
Eric Humphries, Casey Tillman, and Larson rounded out the top five.
Jamo Stephenson won the NSX Sprint Car main event while Riley Rogers won the non-wing crate sprint car main.
The Pink Lady Classic at Meridian Speedway continues Friday night with the Sportsman Classic.
Open Wheel Wednesday
Meridian Speedway
Meridian, Idaho
Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Speed Tour Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 36-Aaron Willison
2. 17-Mike Murgoitio
3. 15-Eric Humphries
4. 92-Casey Tillman
5. 91-Bryan Warf
6. 12-Ron Larson
7. 36J-Ryan Burdett
8. 76-Kyle Alberding
9. 18-A.J. Luttmer
10. 71-Mayti Crace
11. 22-D.J. Lyons
12. 68-Mike Anderson
13. 8A-Anthony Offutt
14. 61-Willy Ginn
15. 02-Troy DeCaire
16. 3-Preston Henderson
17. 36D-Devin Burdett
18. 99-Cory Lockwood
19. 5-Nick Foster
NSX Sprints
Feature:
1. 41-Jamo Stephenson
2. 3-Preston Henderson
3. 28-Jett Nelson
4. 22-Andrew Palmer
5. 25-Kate Jackson
6. 13-Daytona Wurtz
7. 5-Rich Montes
Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 00-Riley Rogers
2. 41-Jamo Stephenson
3. 22-Jordan Harris
4. 21-Jett Nelson
5. 44-Makayla Trafford