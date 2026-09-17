Willison Wins Open Wheel Wednesday Special at Meridian Speedway.

MERIDIAN, ID (September 16, 2026) — Aaron Willison opened the Pink Lady Classic weekend by winning the “Open Wheel Wednesday” event for the Speed Tour Sprint Cars at Meridian Speedway. Willison came from deep in the field to pass Ron Larson for the lead and held off Mike Murgoitio for the victory.

Eric Humphries, Casey Tillman, and Larson rounded out the top five.

Jamo Stephenson won the NSX Sprint Car main event while Riley Rogers won the non-wing crate sprint car main.

The Pink Lady Classic at Meridian Speedway continues Friday night with the Sportsman Classic.

Open Wheel Wednesday

Meridian Speedway

Meridian, Idaho

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Speed Tour Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 36-Aaron Willison

2. 17-Mike Murgoitio

3. 15-Eric Humphries

4. 92-Casey Tillman

5. 91-Bryan Warf

6. 12-Ron Larson

7. 36J-Ryan Burdett

8. 76-Kyle Alberding

9. 18-A.J. Luttmer

10. 71-Mayti Crace

11. 22-D.J. Lyons

12. 68-Mike Anderson

13. 8A-Anthony Offutt

14. 61-Willy Ginn

15. 02-Troy DeCaire

16. 3-Preston Henderson

17. 36D-Devin Burdett

18. 99-Cory Lockwood

19. 5-Nick Foster

NSX Sprints

Feature:

1. 41-Jamo Stephenson

2. 3-Preston Henderson

3. 28-Jett Nelson

4. 22-Andrew Palmer

5. 25-Kate Jackson

6. 13-Daytona Wurtz

7. 5-Rich Montes

Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 00-Riley Rogers

2. 41-Jamo Stephenson

3. 22-Jordan Harris

4. 21-Jett Nelson

5. 44-Makayla Trafford