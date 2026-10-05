Joel Myers Jr. Wins with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park

From POWRi

Pevely, MO. (10/3/26) – Joel Myers Jr. would use lap traffic to perfection at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, claiming his fourth league victory of the season.

Launching the night’s battles with a stout field of thirty-six entries, Rees Moran would set the quick qualifying time of 10.724 seconds. Joey Moughan, Howard Moore, Rees Moran, and Joe B. Miller would earn heat race victories, as JJ Hickle and Kyle Bellm emerged victorious in the semi-feature action.

Establishing the feature field with high-point qualifier Rees Moran and Howard Moore lined up on the front row, Moran and Moore would make contact on the initial start, sending Moran to the infield. Following a fresh restart, Moore would take the early on-track advantage with Joel Myers Jr., Ayrton Gennetten, Logan Seavey, and Joe B. Miller forming the early running top five.

Leading the first half of the feature, Howard Moore would appear in fine form as the technical and speedy racing surface quickly brought lap traffic into play at the front of the field, with Joel Myers Jr. setting his sights on the leader.

Capitalizing as Moore narrowly avoided contact in lap traffic, Myers would shoot to the front through turns three and four and lead the final few laps of the twenty-five-lap feature event to capture his fourth win of the season.

“Lap traffic really comes into play as fast as this place is,” said Joel Myers Jr. in victory lane. Adding, “The caution hurt me earlier, then benefited me late. I can’t thank this crew enough for always giving me a bad-fast racecar.”

Remaining close throughout the closing laps, Howard Moore would hold down the runner-up position as Xavier Doney charged to complete the podium placements. Logan Seavey and Zach Hampton would round out the top five finishers at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League.

I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 10/3/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 22M-Rees Moran(10.724)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 99-Joey Moughan

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 40-Howard Moore

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 22M-Rees Moran

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature 1 Winner: F1-JJ Hickle

MVT Services B-Feature Winner: 21D-Kyle Bellm

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 22M-Rees Moran

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 19H-Kaleb Johnson(+10)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 19-Joel Myers Jr.

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602484

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[3]; 2. 40-Howard Moore[2]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[12]; 4. 24-Logan Seavey[6]; 5. 6-Zach Hampton[11]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 8. 88-Austin McCarl[10]; 9. 12X-Landon Crawley[14]; 10. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[19]; 11. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[21]; 12. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 13. 99-Joey Moughan[7]; 14. 21D-Kyle Bellm[18]; 15. 22-Riley Goodno[20]; 16. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[5]; 17. 91-Riley Kreisel[15]; 18. 57-Cam Sorrels[13]; 19. B8-John Barnard[23]; 20. F1-JJ Hickle[17]; 21. 28-Jace Park[16]; 22. 79-Gage Montgomery[9]; 23. 44-Chris Martin[22]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature (12 Laps): 1. F1-JJ Hickle[1]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[6]; 3. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[3]; 4. 34-Sterling Cling[2]; 5. 37-Bryce Norris[5]; 6. G2-Ben Brown[4]; 7. 5H-Korey Weyant[9]; 8. B8-John Barnard[8]; 9. 7B-Hunter Barron[10]; 10. (DNS) 71-Jaxton Wiggs

MPI B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 21D-Kyle Bellm[1]; 2. 22-Riley Goodno[2]; 3. 44-Chris Martin[4]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[6]; 6. 15-Jack Potter[5]; 7. 14-Landon Muehlberger[7]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]; 9. (DNS) 28X-Korbin Keith; 10. (DNS) 1JR-Steven Russell

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Joey Moughan[1]; 2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]; 3. 12X-Landon Crawley[5]; 4. 6-Zach Hampton[3]; 5. 79-Gage Montgomery[4]; 6. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[6]; 7. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[7]; 8. B8-John Barnard[8]; 9. (DNS) 1JR-Steven Russell

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Howard Moore[3]; 2. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]; 3. 57-Cam Sorrels[2]; 4. 21D-Kyle Bellm[5]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 6. 44-Chris Martin[8]; 7. 37-Bryce Norris[6]; 8. 14-Landon Muehlberger[7]; 9. 28X-Korbin Keith[9]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[4]; 2. 24-Logan Seavey[2]; 3. 28-Jace Park[1]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[3]; 5. 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 6. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[8]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney[9]; 9. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[6]

Engler Machine&Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 3. 19-Joel Myers Jr[4]; 4. F1-JJ Hickle[2]; 5. 22-Riley Goodno[5]; 6. G2-Ben Brown[7]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[6]; 8. 5H-Korey Weyant[8]; 9. 7B-Hunter Barron[9]

Big R Stores Qualifying 1: 1. 79-Gage Montgomery, 10.800[1]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney, 10.876[16]; 3. 6-Zach Hampton, 10.887[5]; 4. 40-Howard Moore, 10.897[4]; 5. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 10.919[3]; 6. 57-Cam Sorrels, 10.921[18]; 7. 99-Joey Moughan, 10.955[9]; 8. 91-Riley Kreisel, 11.001[13]; 9. 12X-Landon Crawley, 11.003[10]; 10. 21D-Kyle Bellm, 11.018[7]; 11. 19H-Kaleb Johnson, 11.063[17]; 12. 37-Bryce Norris, 11.128[6]; 13. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 11.160[12]; 14. 14-Landon Muehlberger, 11.197[14]; 15. B8-John Barnard, 11.268[15]; 16. 44-Chris Martin, 11.391[2]; 17. 1JR-Steven Russell, 11.626[8]; 18. 28X-Korbin Keith, 11.667[11]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2: 1. 22M-Rees Moran, 10.724[4]; 2. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 10.742[6]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl, 10.760[13]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 10.805[14]; 5. 24-Logan Seavey, 10.921[10]; 6. F1-JJ Hickle, 10.926[9]; 7. 28-Jace Park, 10.932[15]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller, 10.936[5]; 9. 34-Sterling Cling, 10.958[3]; 10. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.031[2]; 11. 71-Jaxton Wiggs, 11.170[11]; 12. 15-Jack Potter, 11.229[12]; 13. 3N-Jake Neuman, 11.292[16]; 14. G2-Ben Brown, 11.304[18]; 15. 97-Scotty Milan, 11.372[8]; 16. 5H-Korey Weyant, 11.462[17]; 17. 74N-Natalie Doney, 11.599[7]; 18. 7B-Hunter Barron, 11.678[1]

My Race Pass Hot Laps: 1. 28-Jace Park, 10.934[30]; 2. 19H-Kaleb Johnson, 10.954[33]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran, 11.009[8]; 4. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 11.029[12]; 5. 15-Jack Potter, 11.039[24]; 6. 24-Logan Seavey, 11.074[20]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney, 11.090[31]; 8. 6-Zach Hampton, 11.099[9]; 9. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 11.102[5]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.154[28]; 11. 97-Scotty Milan, 11.169[16]; 12. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.179[4]; 13. 91-Riley Kreisel, 11.190[25]; 14. 57-Cam Sorrels, 11.194[35]; 15. 51B-Joe B Miller, 11.215[10]; 16. 79-Gage Montgomery, 11.240[1]; 17. 71-Jaxton Wiggs, 11.385[22]; 18. 34-Sterling Cling, 11.404[6]; 19. 40-Howard Moore, 11.429[7]; 20. B8-John Barnard, 11.448[29]; 21. 5H-Korey Weyant, 11.468[34]; 22. 12X-Landon Crawley, 11.470[19]; 23. G2-Ben Brown, 11.521[36]; 24. 74N-Natalie Doney, 11.551[14]; 25. F1-JJ Hickle, 11.559[18]; 26. 37-Bryce Norris, 11.576[11]; 27. 21D-Kyle Bellm, 11.607[13]; 28. 99-Joey Moughan, 11.613[17]; 29. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 11.637[23]; 30. 3N-Jake Neuman, 11.696[32]; 31. 28X-Korbin Keith, 11.763[21]; 32. 7B-Hunter Barron, 11.767[2]; 33. 1JR-Steven Russell, 11.959[15]; 34. 44-Chris Martin, 12.174[3]; 35. 88-Austin McCarl, 12.458[26]; 36. 14-Landon Muehlberger, 12.458[27]

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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