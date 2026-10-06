Joel Myers Jr Collects Two Weekend Wins

PETERSEN MEDIA

Joel Myers Jr and the Hayward Motorsports team had a great weekend that saw the Sebastopol, CA driver score a win at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday and back it up with another win on Saturday night at I-55 Raceway.

“Our last weekend out we struggled a bit at Eldora and Kokomo, so it was great to bounce back and have a lot of speed at Jacksonville, and I5-5,” Joel Myers Jr said.

Myers Jr’s weekend came to life on Friday night where the heat race draw put the Velocity Engineering/Installtec Inc./RPM Chassis backed No. 19 on the pole of his heat race.

A good start to his heat race saw Myers Jr grab the lead, which he would not relinquish. Racing to the win, Myers Jr moved into the feature event where he took the green flag from the outside of the second row.

With a pile up in the middle of the field negating the initial start, the second start saw Myers Jr move into third as he chased after the led duo of Zach Daum and Karter Sarff.

As the three drivers hooked up in a very entertaining battle, Myers Jr moved into second on the 13th lap as he chased Daum in thick traffic. Making his move on the 21st lap, Myers Jr stormed into the lead and led the final five laps to pocket the win.

Heading to Pevely, MO on Saturday night to compete with POWRi at I-55 Raceway, the Hayward Motorsports team’s speed continued as Myers Jr timed in second quickest in his qualifying flight.

Finishing third in heat race competition, the California native lined up for the feature event on the inside of the third row.

Moving into second when the green lights flashed, Myers Jr was hot on Howard Moore’s tail as he ripped around the high-side of the famed bullring. Taking over the lead on the eighth lap, Myers Jr’s stint out front was short lived as Moore got him back on the 10th lap while they raced through traffic.

Back in second, Myers Jr continued to keep pace with Moore as they had a high-speed game of chess weaving in out and of traffic. Moore was forced to slow his pace on the 21st lap as he approached a pair of slower cars, Myers Jr was able to ride his momentum back into the lead on lap 22. This time, Myers would not hand it back over as he led the final four laps to cap his weekend sweep.

“We have really been working a lot on our cars, and behind the wheel I have been making my racecraft a big focus and it is definitely making a difference,” Myers Jr added. “A big thank you to all of my guys, as well as the Hayward family and all of our partners for their continued support.”

Joel Myers Jr and Hayward Motorsports would like to thank Velocity Engineering, Installtec Inc., RPM Chassis, DirtDudes Excavating, FK Rod Ends, Russ Wentcamp, The GR8 Company, All About Fire Protection, Sam Carbis Solutions Group, Brad Alexander Suspension, Jim O’Neal Ford, Blackburn Construction, Al Parker Engines, Nitro Alley Graphics, and Brown and Miller Racing Solutions.

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank Graham Rahal Performance, Gary Tennyson Motorsports, All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Blud Lubricants, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-66, Wins-8, Top-5’s-19, Top-10’s-25

ON TAP: Myers Jr is back in action on Friday and Saturday with High Limit Racing and Lakeside Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with ‘Jr’ by following him on Twitter @joelmyersjr, Instagram @joelmyersjr_, or by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/JoelMyersJr.

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