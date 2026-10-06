Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Victorious During National Open Weekend at Williams Grove

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MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (Oct. 5, 2026) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel reached Victory Lane last Friday at Williams Grove Speedway, marking his 11th World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series triumph of the season.

He followed with a fourth-place finish on Saturday to cap the J&S Classics National Open at Williams Grove Speedway with another top five during a crown jewel event.

“Everything went well,” Gravel said. “We qualified well like we have been doing there and we got in the dash both nights.”

On Friday, Gravel qualified second quickest in his group before he won a heat race, the dash and the main event.

“We had a great dash draw and felt really good,” he said. “It’s always good to start on the pole of an A Main. I lost the lead early, but felt the race would be won in traffic. We got to traffic and were able to capitalize. The leader was starting to fade and we were getting better. With a full load of fuel we aren’t as fast as some guys, but we know our car comes on late.”

Gravel led the final 17 laps of the 25-lap race for his third victory at Williams Grove Speedway this season. It was his first win since August 1.

“We should have won last month in Colorado,” he said. “It was my fault. That would have shortened the gap in half there. In California, I didn’t really have much opportunity to win. It seems every time someone talks about a winless streak we get a win so I’m all for everyone bringing it up.”

Gravel wrapped up the weekend on Saturday by setting quick time during his group’s qualifying session. He finished second in a heat race before fourth-place runs in both the dash and the main event.

“Really happy with qualifying and from there I didn’t get the best start in the heat race,” he said. “I fell to third and had to work really hard to get back to second. That was huge. The kid that drew my number in the dash draw the last two nights did a great job and got me the best possible number at the time. In the feature, a couple of cautions didn’t go my way and we didn’t have a good start after the open red. If a couple of things go differently, I think we could have ran second, but we ended up fourth.”

Gravel currently owns a 142-point lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings heading into a tripleheader weekend. It begins on Thursday at Millstream Speedway in Findlay, Ohio. On Friday, Mansfield Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio, hosts a race before the weekend concludes on Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, during Sheldon Haudenschild’s NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl Weekend.

“I’ve never been to Mansfield,” Gravel said. “We won at Millstream last year and we’ve been really, really strong at Sharon. I’m looking forward to this weekend.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 2 – Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

Oct. 3 – Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (1); Dash: 4 (4); Feature: 4 (4).

SEASON STATS –

71 races, 11 wins, 45 top fives, 60 top 10s, 66 top 15s, 67 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday at Millstream Speedway in Findlay, Ohio; Friday at Mansfield Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio; and Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, for Sheldon Haudenschild’s NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl Weekend with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2026 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.