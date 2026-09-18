Rylan Gray Wins POWRi War Feature Thursday Night at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO (September 17, 2026) — Rylan Gray won the POWRi War Sprint Car League feature event Thursday night during the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Gray, from Greenfield, Indiana, started on the pole and led all 25-laps of the feature event. Jack Wagner moved up from seventh starting position to claim the runner up position 0.993 seconds behind Gray.

11th starting Mario Clouser drove up to the final podium position while Justin Zimmerman and Wyatt Burks rounded out the top five.

Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 1 (3 Laps)

1. 00-Nathan Schank, 15.423[1]

2. 97-Cam Schafer, 15.449[7]

3. 77-Jack Wagner, 15.563[8]

4. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman, 15.690[5]

5. 76-Edison Aldrich, 15.961[4]

6. 6K-Jake Kouba, 16.376[6]

7. 24LCR-Brett Combs, 16.569[3]

8. 00W-Noah Whitehouse, 19.422[2]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 2 (3 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith, 15.074[2]

2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 15.269[6]

3. 6-Mario Clouser, 15.550[5]

4. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 15.565[3]

5. 79F-Cooper Sullivan, 15.614[1]

6. 2-Luke Howard, 16.173[4]

7. 11-James Lyerla, 16.297[8]

8. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 21.000[7]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 3 (3 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel, 15.081[6]

2. 41-Ricky Lewis, 15.529[7]

3. 73-Samuel Wagner, 15.829[5]

4. 13-Chase Howard, 15.878[2]

5. 27-Justin Johnson, 16.181[3]

6. 33X-Justin Patocka, 16.518[4]

7. 99-Jarrett Weyant, 16.885[1]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 4 (3 Laps)

1. 1-Rylan Gray, 15.025[3]

2. 33-Bryson Smith, 15.096[2]

3. 34-RJ Miller, 15.303[1]

4. 11X-Tom Curran, 15.593[6]

5. 6W-Isaac Chapple, 20.001[4]

6. 52-Dean Bowers, 20.002[5]

7. B52-Blake Bowers, 20.003[7]

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[1]

2. 77-Jack Wagner[2]

3. 97-Cam Schafer[3]

4. 76-Edison Aldrich[5]

5. 6K-Jake Kouba[6]

6. 00-Nathan Schank[4]

7. 24LCR-Brett Combs[7]

8. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[8]

Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21K-Kobe Simpson[1]

2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]

3. 6-Mario Clouser[2]

4. 2-Luke Howard[6]

5. 98P-Ryan Padgett[8]

6. 79F-Cooper Sullivan[5]

7. 44-Wesley Smith[4]

8. 11-James Lyerla[7]

MVT Services Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]

2. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]

3. 13-Chase Howard[1]

4. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]

5. 27-Justin Johnson[5]

6. 33X-Justin Patocka[6]

7. 99-Jarrett Weyant[7]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Rylan Gray[4]

2. 11X-Tom Curran[1]

3. 34-RJ Miller[2]

4. 33-Bryson Smith[3]

5. 52-Dean Bowers[6]

DNS: 6W-Isaac Chapple

DNS: B52-Blake Bowers

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 6K-Jake Kouba[2]

2. 44-Wesley Smith[6]

3. 27-Justin Johnson[5]

4. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]

5. 11-James Lyerla[12]

6. 33X-Justin Patocka[7]

7. 52-Dean Bowers[3]

8. 99-Jarrett Weyant[10]

9. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[11]

10. 24LCR-Brett Combs[9]

DNS: 00-Nathan Schank

DNS: 79F-Cooper Sullivan

DNS: 6W-Isaac Chapple

DNS: B52-Blake Bowers

Start2Finish A-Feature (25 Laps)

1. 1-Rylan Gray[1]

2. 77-Jack Wagner[7]

3. 6-Mario Clouser[11]

4. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[6]

5. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]

6. 11X-Tom Curran[9]

7. 44-Wesley Smith[18]

8. 34-RJ Miller[10]

9. 13-Chase Howard[14]

10. 97-Cam Schafer[8]

11. 73-Samuel Wagner[20]

12. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]

13. 11-James Lyerla[21]

14. 6K-Jake Kouba[17]

15. 33-Bryson Smith[13]

16. 27-Justin Johnson[19]

17. 33X-Justin Patocka[22]

18. 76-Edison Aldrich[15]

19. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]

20. 2-Luke Howard[12]

21. 98P-Ryan Padgett[16]

22. 21K-Kobe Simpson[5]