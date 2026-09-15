Madsen Out at Vermeer Motorsports; Bacon to Finish Out the Season

(September 15, 2026) – Vermeer Motorsports announced on Tuesday that Brady Bacon would be replacing Kerry Madsen as the driver of their #55 entry with the high Limit Racing Series for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Madsen dropped to 9th in the point standings after the Tuscarora 50 weekend at Port Royal Speedway five points behind Tanner Holmes. The eighth position is important because of requirements to gain a position in the High Rollers Club a prospective team must finish in the top three of the 2026 or 2027 High Limit Racing point standings or place among the top eight positions in points during both years.

Madsen has one feature victory during the 2026 season and 10 top five finishes. Bacon has five feature wins to his credit during the season, four of which have come in non-wing sprint car competition and one in winged 360 sprint car competition.

Bacon will debut in the Vermeer 55 car this weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway during the Jesse Hockett, Daniel McMIllin Memorial on Thursday night.