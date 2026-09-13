Justin Sanders Wins NARC Feature at Antioch

From Blake Anderson

ANTIOCH, CA (September 12, 2026) — The NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series made the first and only appearance of the 2026 season at Antioch Speedway. Fifteen cars made the trip to the ¼ mile bullring.

Justin Sanders started the night off by setting Quick Time in ARP Qualifying with a lap of 12.427 seconds. It was Sanders’ series leading 7th ARP Quick Time of the season.

Chance Grasty picked up the win in Kaeding Performance Heat Race 1, Grasty lead all 8 laps from the pole. Two-Time NARC King of the West champion, Tim Kaeding, led all 8 laps on the way to picking up the win in Hill’s Premium Meat Heat Race 2.

Landon Brooks led all 6 laps of the HD Titanium Dash from the 2nd starting position. It was Brooks’ 1st Dash win of the season in his 2nd HD Titanium Dash appearance. The HD Titanium Dash win for Brooks secured the pole for the 30-lap A-Main.

Landon Brooks and Chance Grasty were side by side off turn 2 on the opening laps, nearly spinning out. This allowed Joey Ancona and Justin Sanders to slip by. Sanders would lead the opening lap. Ancona and Brooks battled hard for the 2nd spot for a few laps, allowing Sanders to extend his lead. Ancona spun, running 3rd, with 4 laps to go as he was trying to work through lapped traffic. That yellow erased a 7.348 second lead for Justin Sanders. Sanders ran away on the restart and picked up his 7th NARC King of the West A-Main win of the season. His first win with the series since June 11th at Southern Oregon.

Sanders drive from 4th to 1st also earned him FK Rod Ends Hard Charger award honors.

The NARC King of the West Sprint cars return to action on Saturday October 3rd at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA.

NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series

Antioch Speedway

Antioch, California

Saturday, September 12, 2026

ARP Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 2X-Justin Sanders, 12.427[6]

2. 21-Dominic Scelzi, 12.490[7]

3. X1-Chance Grasty, 12.498[9]

4. 0-Tim Kaeding, 12.508[5]

5. 21L-Landon Brooks, 12.610[8]

6. 88A-Joey Ancona, 12.663[15]

7. 7-Seth Standley, 12.816[13]

8. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.840[10]

9. 7B-Sean Becker, 12.913[1]

10. 61-Travis Labat, 12.965[14]

11. 29-Bud Kaeding, 13.054[4]

12. 10-Dominic Gorden, 13.058[11]

13. 12-Jarrett Soares, 13.366[3]

14. 551-Angelique Bell, 14.006[12]

15. 4-Burt Foland Jr, 14.007[2]

Kaeding Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. X1-Chance Grasty[1]

2. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]

3. 21L-Landon Brooks[2]

4. 29-Bud Kaeding[6]

5. 7-Seth Standley[3]

6. 7B-Sean Becker[5]

7. 12-Jarrett Soares[7]

DNS: 4-Burt Foland Jr

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 0-Tim Kaeding[1]

2. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]

3. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[3]

4. 10-Dominic Gorden[6]

5. 21-Dominic Scelzi[4]

6. 61-Travis Labat[5]

7. 551-Angelique Bell[7]

HDTI Dash (6 Laps)

1. 21L-Landon Brooks[2]

2. X1-Chance Grasty[1]

3. 88A-Joey Ancona[3]

4. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]

5. 21-Dominic Scelzi[5]

6. 0-Tim Kaeding[6]

Tires A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]

2. 21L-Landon Brooks[1]

3. X1-Chance Grasty[2]

4. 0-Tim Kaeding[6]

5. 21-Dominic Scelzi[5]

6. 10-Dominic Gorden[9]

7. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[7]

8. 29-Bud Kaeding[8]

9. 7B-Sean Becker[11]

10. 7-Seth Standley[10]

11. 61-Travis Labat[12]

12. 12-Jarrett Soares[13]

13. 88A-Joey Ancona[3]

14. 551-Angelique Bell[14]

15. 4-Burt Foland Jr[15]