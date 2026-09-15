Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals Wrapping Up Jackson Motorplex Season This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 14, 2026) – The Jackson Motorplex racing season concludes this weekend with the 48th annual Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals.

The Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series and Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series as well as the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers will race this Friday and Saturday with extra money on the line.

Friday showcases the $4,000-to-win Tweeter Memorial presented by US Powertrain and Saturday is the $15,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial for the 410 sprint cars.

The doubleheader will be the final two races of the season for the MSTS divisions with Jack Dover unofficially leading Sean Rayhall by 48 points and Koby Werkmeister by 50 points in the 410 division. Lee Goos Jr. is four points ahead of Brandon Bosma and 61 points ahead of Nick Barger in the RaceSaver division.

With four races remaining in the IRA season, Paul Nienhiser holds an eight-point lead over Travis Arenz in the standings with Will Armitage 41 points out of the top spot.

There have been two contested 410 sprint car races at Jackson Motorplex this season with Ryan Timms and Logan Schuchart producing victories.

Barger, Goos Jr., Matt Johnson and Gunnar Pike each have a Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars triumph at the track this season.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. both nights this weekend.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

Also of note, Community Appreciation Day is this Saturday at the Bank Midwest in Downtown Jackson from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be a pancake breakfast, race cars on display and games for children.

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday for the 48th annual Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals (Tweeter Memorial presented by US Powertrain on Friday and Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial on Saturday) featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series and Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series as well as the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.