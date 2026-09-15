Lucas Oil Speedway’s Hockett/McMillin Memorial Weekend Information for POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (9/14/26) – Legacy and high-stakes horsepower collide at the 16th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial, September 17–19 at Lucas Oil Speedway. The POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League joins the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series for a marquee weekend featuring $10,000-to-win preliminary nights and a $25,000-to-win Championship Saturday finale.

Competitor pre-entry for the 16th Annual JHDM Memorial is available online at www.powri.com under the Hockett/McMillin Registration link or directly through MyRacePass at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/14632.

While this will not be a points paying event for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints, competitors who attend will receive their full time benefits.

Thursday, September 17 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League | Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/597453

Friday, September 18 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League | Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/597456

Saturday, September 19 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League | Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/597459

Details about Lucas Oil Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lucasoilspeedway.com or by following the speedway on major social media platforms. Lucas Oil Speedway is located at 18842 Speedway Drive, Wheatland, MO 65779, and can be reached by phone at 417-282-5984.

For more information about the upcoming 2026 season, visit www.powri.com or follow POWRi on leading social media platforms.