Lucas Oil Speedway’s Hockett/McMillin Memorial Weekend Information for POWRi WAR Sprint League

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (9/14/26) – Steeped in tradition and fueled by high-stakes intensity, the 16th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial takes center stage September 17–19 at Lucas Oil Speedway. The prestigious weekend showcases some of the most demanding sprint car competition in the country, with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League delivering $2,000-to-win preliminary feature events before the lucrative $5,077-to-win Championship Saturday finale. Championship points will be contested each night.

Pre-entry for POWRi WAR competitors in the 16th Annual JHDM Memorial is available online at www.powri.com under the Hockett/McMillin Registration link or directly through MyRacePass at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/14632.

Thursday, September 17 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League | Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/597453

Friday, September 18 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League | Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/597456

Saturday, September 19 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League | Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/597459

Details about Lucas Oil Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lucasoilspeedway.com or by following the speedway on major social media platforms. Lucas Oil Speedway is located at 18842 Speedway Drive, Wheatland, MO 65779, and can be reached by phone at 417-282-5984.

For more information about the 2026 season, visit www.powri.com or follow POWRi on leading social media platforms.