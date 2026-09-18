Lee Goos Jr. Wins UMSS Feature at Cedar Lake

NEW RICHMOND, WI (September 17, 2026) — Lee Goos Jr. won the UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series feature event Saturday night at Cedar Lake Speedway.

Goos started in the third position and took the lead from Luke Nellis on lap eight, driving away to a 2.351 second lead at the finish.

Nellis held onto the runner up position while Owen Carlson, Garrett Tattnell, and Tylar Alton rounded out the top five.

Jack Berger won the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series main event.

Cedar Lake Speedway

New Richmond, Wisconsin

Thursday, September 17, 2026

UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series

Bradwell Auto Truck Repair Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 74N-Luke Nellis[2]

2. 53-Rick Kobs[5]

3. 34DDD-Lee Goos Jr[3]

4. 14-Garrett Tatnell[1]

5. 3-Jack Lobin[4]

6. 390-Mitchell Schoenoff[10]

7. 46G-Jackson Geragi[9]

8. 17-Austin Phillips[6]

9. 93-Brad Peterson[7]

DNS: 59-Cole Demko

James Ackerley Construction Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 30-Tylar Alton[1]

2. 50-Trevor Serbus[3]

3. 07-Owen Carlson[7]

4. 95-John Vaillancourt[4]

5. 55-Josh Bazey[5]

6. 4-Peyton Lembke[6]

7. 52-Jake Lempelius[2]

8. 03-Jamey Ogston[9]

9. 95T-Dan Atchison[10]

10. 97-Carl Brunsvold[8]

Pirtek/Hoosier Tire North Feature (20 Laps)

1. 34DDD-Lee Goos Jr[3]

2. 74N-Luke Nellis[1]

3. 07-Owen Carlson[8]

4. 14-Garrett Tatnell[9]

5. 30-Tylar Alton[5]

6. 95-John Vaillancourt[2]

7. 46G-Jackson Geragi[12]

8. 55-Josh Bazey[10]

9. 390-Mitchell Schoenoff[4]

10. 4-Peyton Lembke[13]

11. 17-Austin Phillips[17]

12. 97-Carl Brunsvold[19]

13. 52-Jake Lempelius[15]

14. 3-Jack Lobin[11]

15. 53-Rick Kobs[6]

16. 03-Jamey Ogston[14]

17. 50-Trevor Serbus[7]

18. 95T-Dan Atchison[16]

19. 93-Brad Peterson[18]

20. 59-Cole Demko[20]

UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Bradwell Auto Truck Repair Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Westen Johnson[1]

2. 55-JD Kouba[3]

3. 5-Kierston Coss[2]

4. 19B-Jack Berger[4]

5. 7X-Dan Atchison[5]

Pirtek/Hoosier Tire North Feature (15 Laps)

1. 19B-Jack Berger[4]

2. 28-Westen Johnson[1]

3. 55-JD Kouba[2]

4. 5-Kierston Coss[3]

5. 7X-Dan Atchison[5]