Sawyer Phillips Wins ASCS Midwest Region Feature at Clay County

SPENCER, IA (September 17, 2026) — Sawyer Phillips was victorious with the ASCS Midwest Region Thursday night at the Clay County Fair Speedway. Phillips started on the pole and led all 25-laps of the main event. Jake Bubak, Zach Blurton, Scott Winters, and Trey Meredith rounded out the top five.

ASCS Midwest Region

Clay County Fair Speedway

Spencer, Iowa

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[1]

2. 22-Riley Goodno[4]

3. 14-Joey Danley[5]

4. 11R-Rodney Huband[3]

5. 18-Corbin Erickson[7]

6. 50-John Anderson[6]

7. 77X-John Klabunde[2]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[1]

2. 4-Cameron Martin[6]

3. 74B-Jake Bubak[5]

4. 11-Trey Meredith[3]

5. 83V-Sam Henderson[4]

6. 77-Bret Klabunde[2]

Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[2]

2. 2J-Zach Blurton[4]

3. 23W-Scott Winters[3]

4. 59-Evan Semerad[6]

5. 11X-Donovan Peterson[1]

6. 91-Andrew Sullivan[5]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11R-Rodney Huband[1]

2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[4]

3. 14-Joey Danley[2]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[3]

5. 18-Corbin Erickson[5]

6. 50-John Anderson[6]

7. 77X-John Klabunde[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 74B-Jake Bubak[2]

2. 11-Trey Meredith[1]

3. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[4]

4. 4-Cameron Martin[3]

5. 77-Bret Klabunde[6]

6. 83V-Sam Henderson[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]

2. 23W-Scott Winters[2]

3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[4]

4. 59-Evan Semerad[1]

5. 11X-Donovan Peterson[5]

6. 91-Andrew Sullivan[6]

Dash #1 (5 Laps)

1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[1]

2. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[3]

3. 2J-Zach Blurton[2]

4. 74B-Jake Bubak[6]

5. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[4]

6. 11R-Rodney Huband[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[1]

2. 74B-Jake Bubak[4]

3. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]

4. 23W-Scott Winters[8]

5. 11-Trey Meredith[7]

6. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[2]

7. 4-Cameron Martin[11]

8. 22-Riley Goodno[10]

9. 59-Evan Semerad[12]

10. 11R-Rodney Huband[6]

11. 18-Corbin Erickson[13]

12. 91-Andrew Sullivan[17]

13. 77-Bret Klabunde[14]

14. 50-John Anderson[16]

15. 11X-Donovan Peterson[15]

16. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[5]

17. 14-Joey Danley[9]

18. 77X-John Klabunde[18]

DNS: 83V-Sam Henderson